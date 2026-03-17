Claw World Announces Details for Flagship Chinatown Grand Opening Celebration

Promotional poster for the Claw World Chinatown Grand Opening in Las Vegas on March 28 featuring more than $80,000 in prizes, including PS5 consoles, smart TVs, electric bikes and VR headsets. One of a king machines at Claw World in Chinatown Claw World in Chinatown

Claw World arrives in Las Vegas Chinatown on March 28. The grand opening features $80,000 in prizes, cultural performances, and celebrity guests

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than $80,000 in prizes will be up for grabs during the Claw World Chinatown Grand Opening on Saturday, March 28, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the venue’s new location on Spring Mountain Road in Las Vegas.The event will combine a large-scale prize giveaway with cultural performances, celebrity appearances, and community participation as the arcade officially launches in the Chinatown corridor.Major prizes expected to be awarded during the event include:PlayStation 5 consoles65-inch Smart TVsElectric bikesVR headsetsKitchenAid mixersAmazon and Roblox gift cardsClaw World player cards and additional prizesMany of the high-value prizes will be distributed through raffle drawings held throughout the event. Guests can receive raffle tickets by purchasing a $20 or greater Claw World Player Card during the grand opening, while VIP members will receive additional raffle tickets and express entry access.In addition to the raffle prizes, Claw World’s machines will feature collectible prizes that players can win through gameplay, including designer toys, plush collectibles, and popular Pop Mart and Labubu figures.The grand opening celebration will also feature traditional lion dance performances, Shaolin kung fu demonstrations, and a live DJ throughout the event.Comedian Cat Ce will serve as master of ceremonies, while Miss Universe World International will perform the National Anthem. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend a meet-and-greet with social media personality Ana Saia.Local community leaders and representatives from the Asian Community Development Center and the Asian Community Resource Center are expected to participate in the opening program.Located at 4631 Spring Mountain Road, Claw World Chinatown combines arcade gameplay with collectible toy culture and social-media-driven entertainment, positioning the venue as a new attraction within Las Vegas’ Chinatown district.The March 28 grand opening is expected to draw large crowds of gamers, collectors, influencers, and visitors eager to participate in the prize giveaway and experience the new arcade destination.

Claw World Chinatown Grand Opening Prizes

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