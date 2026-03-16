COLORADO SPRINGS HOSTS 200 FIREFIGHTERS FROM 17 STATES FOR A SUMMIT ON FIREFIGHTER AIR SUPPLY IN HIGH-RISE & BIG-BOX

Fire in the Sky Instructors 2026 Hotel Polaris More Air More Time

"Fire in the Sky 2026 " Confronts the Hidden Math of Firefighter Air Supply in Today's Built Environment of High-Rise, Big-Box and Mid-Rise Structures

Air is everything. Without it, search and rescue stops. Extinguishment stops. Overhaul stops. Everything we do in the interior attack depends on breathable air reaching our firefighters.” — Mike Gagliano, President

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When a firefighter enters a burning building, the clock is already running. Every firefighter in America carries between 30 and 45 minutes of breathable air. In a single-story house, that supply is workable. In any one of the growing numbers of high-rise apartments, big-box or mid-rise structure throughout the country, a crew member can burn through a third of that air just reaching the fire floor — before a single rescue attempt begins.That is the challenge at the center of Fire in the Sky 2026 — a national firefighting summit that opens Tuesday, March 17 at Hotel Polaris in Colorado Springs.The conference, presented in association with the Colorado Springs Fire Department, brings together 200 firefighters from 17 states — coast to coast — for three days of intensive education focused on one of the most urgent and least-discussed crises in the modern fire service: the widening gap between the buildings firefighters are asked to protect and the air supply they carry to protect them.The conference is sold out.The Hidden Math of Firefighter Air SupplyThe math is simple and sobering. A firefighter's self-contained breathing apparatus — the tank strapped to their back — holds 30 to 45 minutes of breathable air under normal conditions. Physical exertion, heat, and stress can cut that estimate significantly. In a large or tall building, the time required to simply reach the emergency site can consume a third to half of that supply before any firefighting or rescue work begins. This is not a hypothetical problem. It is a structural one — and it grows every time a city approves a new high-rise, a new distribution warehouse, or a new parking structure designed for electric vehicles.Cities and towns through the U.S. are approving plans for ultra mega high-rise buildings and big-box distribution centers at a pace that reflects ambition and growth.Fire in the Sky 2026 asks the question that growth makes necessary: does the city’s-built environment give firefighters what they need to do their jobs inside it?The answer, for too many buildings, is not yet. The solution is on display this week is.The conference's host venue is more than a meeting space. Hotel Polaris is the first hotel in Colorado Springs to install an air standpipe system (Firefighter Air Replenishment Systems/FARS) — a permanent infrastructure built directly into the building that allows firefighters to refill their breathing air supply on the fire floor without retreating to street level.The system represents a fundamental shift in how buildings can support the firefighters who protect them.Conference attendees will tour the system as part of the Fire in the Sky 2026. Media organizations are invited to arrange camera access for an exclusive inside look — the first of its kind in a Colorado Springs hotel.Coast to Coast: Who Is in the RoomFire in the Sky 2026 draws attendees and instructors from some of the most respected fire departments in the United States, including FDNY, Chicago, Denver, Dallas, Toronto and so many more.Firefighters attending represent 17 states from coast to coast, forming a geographical diverse gathering of firefighting expertise ever assembled in Colorado. The 200-person event is fully sold out — a reflection of how urgently the fire service has embraced the questions this conference is asking.What This Means for Colorado Springs ResidentsThe conversation happening at Hotel Polaris this week is ultimately about one question every resident of Colorado Springs has a stake in: if there is a fire in your building, does the firefighter responding have enough air to reach you? Colorado Springs residents are fortunate because the city adopted a fire code that allows for the air standpipe system, but not every city has embraced the idea.By hosting this summit and engaging with the national fire service's most advanced thinking on building safety and firefighter air supply, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is taking concrete, proactive steps to ensure that the men and women who protect this community have the education, advocacy, and infrastructure they need.That is the kind of leadership this community deserves. And it is happening right here, this week, at Hotel Polaris.Media OpportunityMedia representatives are invited to attend Fire in the Sky 2026 for on-camera interviews and the opportunity to view the air standpipe system to understand how it works. This is a rare opportunity to bring your cameras inside an operational air standpipe system — the first installed in a Colorado Springs hotel — and to speak directly with firefighting experts from across the country about what it means for your viewers' buildings and the men and women who protect them.Available story angles include:• The hidden math of firefighter air supply — a national summit opens in Colorado Springs• Cities across America are approving new high-rise and distribution centers at a rapid pace. Do city codes require the air infrastructure firefighters need to do their jobs – search, rescue, suppression, extinguishment?• An exclusive inside look at the first air standpipe system installed in a Colorado Springs hotel — and how it could change how CSFD fights high-rise fires• A national summit opens in Colorado Springs — and its central question is about your building• Colorado Springs is welcoming firefighters from across the country to present a national conversation this week — and the question hits homeOn-Camera Sources Available Tuesday and Wednesday• Mike Gagliano, Conference President — 30-year veteran of the Seattle Fire Department, nationally recognized educator on firefighter air supply and high-rise operations• Dave McGrail, Denver Fire Department — Colorado-based expert on building construction and firefighter air supply in the built environment• Additional instructors from FDNY, Chicago Fire, and Dallas Fire-Rescue, Toronto and more - available on requestConference Details• Event: Fire in the Sky 2026• Presented in Association with: Colorado Springs Fire Department• Dates: Tuesday, March 17 – Thursday, March 19, 2026• Location: Hotel Polaris, Colorado Springs, Colorado• Attendance: 200 registered firefighters from 17 states — SOLD OUT• Organizer: Firefighter Air Coalition• Media Access: Tuesday, March 17 and Wednesday, March 18 — contact us to schedule

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