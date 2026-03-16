Dr. Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow Launches Super Caucus, Calls For True Reform In Alabama’s Prison System

Freedom Fighters: Organizing Justice Reform from the Inside Out

Prominent Prison Reform Advocate and Author Demands Comprehensive Accountability and Transparency

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow, founder of the Incarcerated Peoples Caucus and longtime justice reform advocate, has announced the formation of a super caucus intended to advance what he calls an “Alabama Solution” to address ongoing concerns within the state’s correctional system.

Dr. Glasgow has been involved in justice reform advocacy for more than three decades, working with community organizations, policymakers, and formerly incarcerated individuals to bring attention to issues affecting Alabama’s prison system. Through the Incarcerated Peoples Caucus and related initiatives, he has focused on topics including prison conditions, rehabilitation programs, and voting rights for individuals impacted by the criminal justice system.

Among his efforts, Dr. Glasgow supported campaigns advocating for the removal of slavery-related language from the Alabama Constitution and has been involved in national discussions surrounding voting rights restoration for individuals with felony convictions. He founded the “Let My People Vote” initiative and the Formerly Incarcerated Convicted People and Families Movement in 2004, organizations that have worked on policy discussions related to voting rights and criminal justice reform.

Dr. Glasgow’s work and perspective on Alabama’s prison system are also featured in the documentary The Alabama Solution, which examines conditions within the state’s correctional facilities and the broader discussion surrounding reform efforts.

In a recent public statement, Pastor Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow commented on Alabama’s pilot prison oversight program and outlined his views on the need for broader reforms.

“A limited pilot program is not the comprehensive reform our prison system desperately needs,” said Dr. Glasgow, referencing concerns about violence, staffing shortages, and prison conditions that have been documented in reports by the U.S. Department of Justice, civil rights organizations, and advocacy groups.

According to Dr. Glasgow, the reform framework he describes as the “Alabama Solution” includes several proposals intended to address conditions and accountability across the correctional system.

These proposals include:

Independent and transparent oversight across Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) facilities

Reliable reporting of deaths, assaults, and medical care concerns

Protections for whistleblowers, incarcerated individuals, and correctional staff

Expanded rehabilitation programs intended to reduce recidivism

Accountability measures for misconduct within correctional institutions

Dr. Glasgow also addressed public discussions surrounding the documentary The Alabama Solution, stating that efforts to improve prison conditions should be considered alongside broader public safety goals.

“Justice is not served when prisons become environments of chaos, violence, and neglect,” Dr. Glasgow said. “A broken system does not honor victims, protect communities, or rehabilitate those who will eventually return to society.”

Drawing on his personal experiences and ongoing work with incarcerated individuals and their families, Dr. Glasgow expressed hope that Alabama can move toward long-term improvements within its correctional system.

“Alabama has an opportunity to lead with courage, transparency, and compassion,” he said. “Real reform requires meaningful oversight and accountability across the entire system.”

Dr. Glasgow encouraged policymakers, community leaders, and members of the public to engage in continued discussions about the future of prison reform in Alabama.

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Pastor Kenneth Sharpton Glasgow

Justice Reform Advocate

Author of Freedom Fighters: Organizing Justice Reform from the Inside Out

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