Heroes Made Now Available to North Carolina Schools to Support Character Education Within Existing Classroom Time

Heroes Made Available in N. Carolina Character Education for N. Carolina Elementary Schools

Heroes Made integrates into existing class time with zero prep, helping N. Carolina elementary schools build character, communication, and life skills.

Schools come to us frustrated with character education programs that sit on the shelf; too much prep, too little engagement, and never quite the right fit for how real classrooms actually work.” — Maria Lavithi Howard, CEO of Heroes Made

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heroes Made is now available to elementary schools across North Carolina, bringing a classroom-ready character education platform that builds life skills and strengthens literacy - with zero preparation required from teachers.Designed for elementary schools, Heroes Made helps educators tackle one of today's most pressing classroom challenges: building strong character, communication skills, and resilience in students; without sacrificing time for academic instruction.The platform integrates seamlessly into existing instructional time such as ELA or literacy blocks, morning meetings, advisory or homeroom periods, intervention time, and enrichment blocks, without adding new subjects to the school schedule or requiring additional teacher preparation.Heroes Made uses personalized, story-driven lessons that place students inside meaningful narratives where they become the protagonists. Through guided discussion, reflection, reading, and writing activities, students practice critical life skills such as communication, resilience, perspective-taking, and responsible decision-making while strengthening reading and writing development.Unlike traditional character education programs that rely primarily on lectures or videos, Heroes Made engages students through active participation. Every lesson combines reading, writing, classroom discussion, and reflection to create deeper engagement and meaningful learning experiences. The platform is designed to require zero preparation from teachers, allowing educators to log in, select a lesson, and immediately guide students through structured learning pathways including discussion activities, collaborative exercises, independent reflection, and deeper exploration.In addition to classroom lessons, Heroes Made provides schools with real-time insight into student engagement and well-being through built-in check-ins and student insight reports. Students also have the opportunity to participate in a pioneering student authoring experience, where they write and publish their own stories, strengthening both writing and confidence.“Teachers are being asked to support students academically while also helping them develop the skills they need to succeed in life,” said Maria Lavithi Howard, Founder of Heroes Made.“Heroes Made was created to help schools achieve both goals at the same time by combining life skills development with reading, writing, and classroom discussion inside time teachers already have.”The platform is currently available in English for North Carolina schools and can be implemented quickly thanks to seamless integration with common school technology systems and simple onboarding for teachers and students.To support early adoption in the state, schools that register for the 2026-2027 academic year will receive complimentary access for the remainder of the 2025-2026 school year, allowing educators to explore the platform and begin integrating it into classroom routines before full implementation.Schools interested in learning more about Heroes Made or scheduling a demonstration can visit: www.heroesmade.com About Heroes MadeHeroes Made is a pioneering classroom platform that helps elementary schools strengthen character education, communication skills, and student engagement through classroom-ready lessons, discussions, reflection, and writing experiences. The platform helps students develop responsibility, resilience, and thoughtful decision-making; with zero preparation required from teachers.Heroes Made integrates seamlessly into existing instructional time, including ELA or literacy blocks, morning meetings, advisory or homeroom periods, intervention time, and enrichment blocks. Schools receive a complete turnkey system built around responsible technology use; devices are used purposefully for story reading and engagement, while the real learning happens in the classroom, led by the teacher through four structured pathways included with every lesson.The platform features hundreds of lessons each with four teaching pathways, a one-click Student Check-In for real-time well-being insight, Student Insights observation reports, and a pioneering Student Authoring feature, where teachers submit student-written stories that Heroes Made professionally illustrates and publishes, with full credit to the student, teacher, and school.Heroes Made is one of the most practical ways a school can strengthen reading, writing, and the values that shape who a child becomes.

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