Arizona Senate to Vote on Resolution Encouraging Daily Physical Activity for Students

End Chronic Disease Urges Lawmakers to Pass Resolution

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Senate is expected to vote next week on a bipartisan resolution encouraging daily physical activity for students in public schools and promoting greater awareness of healthy nutrition guidance in schools. House Concurrent Resolution 2015 passed the Arizona House unanimously on February 26.The national nonprofit End Chronic Disease , which has been working with Arizona legislators to advance the resolution, is urging Arizona senators to approve the measure.“Arizona has the second-highest uninsured child rate in the country, and many kids here cannot access preventive care,” said Kelly McKenna , CEO of End Chronic Disease. “Schools are the one place that reaches them every day.”House Concurrent Resolution 2015 encourages schools to ensure students participate in at least 60 minutes of physical activity each school day through physical education, recess, classroom movement, and extracurricular activities. The resolution also supports making nutrition guidance more visible in schools so students are regularly exposed to information about healthy eating.Other states have seen success with similar approaches and, according to national polling published by End Chronic Disease, more than 90 percent of voters support increasing physical activity in schools, McKenna added.While the resolution does not impose mandates or create new funding requirements, it signals legislative support for school-based efforts that encourage physical activity and promote lifelong healthy habits through movement, health awareness, and experiential learning.The shift comes as childhood health problems continue to rise. More than 40 percent of American children now live with at least one chronic condition, including asthma, obesity, diabetes, or autoimmune disease. At the same time, more than 80 percent of adolescents do not meet recommended daily physical activity levels.Health experts say inactivity beginning in childhood can contribute to long-term health challenges later in life, including heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic conditions.“Schools are one of the most powerful places to reach children and instill healthy habits,” McKenna added. “Encouraging daily physical activity and reinforcing the importance of healthy habits is a practical step toward helping Arizona students build a strong foundation for lifelong health.”Media AvailabilityCEO Kelly McKenna of End Chronic Disease is available for interviews to discuss the resolution’s impact on student health, chronic disease prevention, and preventive health policy.About End Chronic DiseaseEnd Chronic Disease is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing chronic illness by addressing root causes through policy change, education reform, and community advocacy. The organization works with lawmakers, educators, health professionals, and families to promote healthier environments for children and adults. Key focus areas include nutrition and food safety, physical activity, sleep health, stress reduction, balanced technology use, and preventive health education — strategies that support cognitive, physical, and emotional well-being.

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