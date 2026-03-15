Over 10,000 Memphis Properties Are Five or More Years Behind on Taxes

As-Is Home Buyer - Memphis

As-Is Home Buyer - Memphis provides cash offers in as few as seven days to Memphis homeowners facing foreclosure, tax delinquency, or costly repairs

Most people we work with aren't in this situation because of bad decisions. A medical emergency, a death in the family — they need a clear path forward, not more uncertainty.” — Nick Hedberg

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 10,000 properties in the City of Memphis have been tax-delinquent for five or more years, according to data from the Memphis Property Hub. Shelby County as a whole accounts for nearly one-third of all foreclosures in Tennessee, and homeowners who fall behind face penalties of 1.5 percent monthly interest — compounding to 18 percent annually — on unpaid balances."Most people we work with aren't in this situation because of bad decisions," said Nick Hedberg, founder of As-Is Home Buyer - Memphis . "A medical emergency, a death in the family — they need a clear path forward, not more uncertainty."For many Memphis homeowners, the traditional market doesn't solve the problem fast enough. The median home price in the metro sits near $175,000, and the average property takes 50 to 70 days to sell through conventional channels. Homes needing substantial work often sit longer or require steep price reductions. Homeowners who need to sell a house quickly — especially one with delinquent taxes, code violations, or deferred maintenance — face limited options on the open market.As-Is Home Buyer - Memphis purchases properties directly for cash, in any condition, with closings possible in as few as seven days. There are no agent commissions, no repair requirements, and no closing costs to the seller. The company works with homeowners throughout Memphis and surrounding communities including Germantown, Collierville, Bartlett, and Lakeland.Hedberg noted that homeowners facing a potential tax sale should act before the Shelby County Chancery Court files suit, which typically occurs when property taxes are more than one full year delinquent. Once the court orders a sale through the county's online Zeus Auction platform, the redemption process becomes significantly more costly and uncertain.Memphis homeowners who want to explore a no-obligation cash offer can visit https://shelby.as-ishomebuyer.com/memphis or call (901) 763-6616.

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