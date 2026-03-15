MEDIA ALERT Jimenez Sisters Ranch Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting -- Frangipani Estate Winery, Temecula, CA

The event highlights the Jimenez family's entrepreneurial journey

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting: Jimenez Sisters Ranch WHAT:Community leaders, small business advocates, and local partners will gather to celebrate the grand opening of Jimenez Sisters Ranch, a new family-owned boutique and gathering space located at Frangipani Estate Winery. The event highlights the entrepreneurial journey of the Jimenez family and the role of the community and economic development organizations in supporting small business growth across California.WHO:Jimenez Sisters Ranch founders and familyJackie Scott, Inland Empire Women’s Business Center Jasmine Gudino, Coachella Valley Women’s Business CenterClair Whitmer, Deputy Director, California Office of the Small Business Advocate (CalOSBA)Representative from the Office of Assemblywoman Kate SanchezRegional small business partners and community supportersWHEN:Saturday | Community celebration: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PMRibbon Cutting Ceremony: 1:00 PM – 1:30 PMWHERE:Frangipani Estate Winery 39750 De Portola Rd, Temecula, CA 92592WHY:The ribbon cutting marks the launch of a family-run business's first brick-and-mortar store. Learn more at https://www.jimenezsistersranch.com/ MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:Ribbon cutting ceremony and photo opportunitiesInterviews with the Jimenez family and supporting organizationsVisuals of the boutique opening and community celebration.MEDIA CONTACT:L.A. Plaxla@bystagedright.com / +1 (773) 742-5593 / Staged Right

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