ALIVE Podcast Network Debuts Five Women-Led Podcasts for Women’s History Month and launched Impact-Driven Founders Award

Live recording of ALIVE & WELL at ALIVE Studios The Lovers Society Dawn Myers - The Mint

ALIVE Podcast Network launches five women-led podcasts for Women’s History Month and introduces the Eminence Badge to honor innovative founders driving impact.

These new shows represent women who are leading conversations... launching them during Women’s History Month is a reminder that women’s voices continue to shape culture and community in powerful ways.” — Angel Livas, Founder & CEO of ALIVE Podcast Network

WASHINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Women’s History Month, the ALIVE Podcast Network, a media-tech platform dedicated to amplifying authentic voices and empowering creators to control their narratives, has launched five women-led podcasts exploring relationships, wellness, courage, personal growth, and evolving career paths.

The new shows — The Lovers Society, ALIVE & WELL, Someone Has to Be Brave, Greener Thoughts, and Non Linear Careers — expand the network’s growing slate of programming designed to spark thoughtful conversations and highlight perspectives shaping culture today.

“Storytelling has always been one of the most powerful ways we connect, heal, and grow,” said Angel Livas, Founder and CEO of ALIVE Podcast Network. “These new shows represent women who are leading conversations about love, courage, well-being, and conscious living. Launching them during Women’s History Month is a reminder that women’s voices continue to shape culture and community in powerful ways.”

Each of the newly launched podcasts brings a unique lens to conversations influencing audiences today:

The Lovers Society, hosted by award-winning relationship and sex therapist Marissa Nelson, explores intimacy as it shapes many aspects of everyday life. Through thoughtful conversations and expert insight, the podcast examines how factors such as money, self-care, environment, hormones, and daily stress influence desire, connection, and modern relationships.

ALIVE & WELL examines what it truly means to live in harmony across mind, body, and spirit. The show features founders who have experienced meaningful wellness breakthroughs and now share their journeys to help others pursue balanced living.

Someone Has to Be Brave centers on courageous conversations about leadership, risk-taking, and the personal decisions required to move forward when the path ahead is uncertain.

Greener Thoughts offers reflective discussions focused on intentional living, personal growth, and cultivating a mindset that prioritizes purpose and sustainability.

Non Linear Careers features conversations with young professionals from around the world who have chosen paths beyond traditional career expectations. Through candid discussions with entrepreneurs, creatives, and emerging leaders, the show highlights how curiosity, bold decision-making, and unconventional opportunities can shape meaningful careers and open doors to experiences that rarely follow a straight line.

The launch of the new shows coincides with the debut of ALIVE Studios, a production facility located inside the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. The studio serves as the official home for ALIVE & WELL, an original production of the ALIVE Podcast Network. ALIVE Studios supports broadcast productions, media interviews, live recordings, and digital storytelling, expanding the network’s ability to produce premium content while providing creators and organizations with professional production resources in the nation’s capital.

The network is also introducing the Eminence Badge, a recognition awarded to founders and innovators whose products or services demonstrate a commitment to improving the well-being and empowerment of others. The inaugural Eminence recipient, Dawn Myers, founder of The Mint, an innovative hair tool designed to streamline detangling and product application for individuals with textured hair, shared her mind, body, and spirit journey on the debut episode of ALIVE & WELL. During the interview, Myers also announced that the product is now available on Ulta.com, marking a significant milestone for the growing beauty brand.

Listeners can access the newly launched shows through the ALIVE Podcast Network app on iOS and Android and on major podcast platforms. The Lovers Society and ALIVE & WELL are also available on the ALIVE Podcast Network TV app, accessible on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV.

About ALIVE Podcast Network

The ALIVE Podcast Network is a media-tech platform committed to amplifying diverse voices and empowering creators to control their narratives. Through its proprietary app and distribution across major podcast and connected television platforms, ALIVE provides creators with tools to distribute content, grow audiences, and monetize their storytelling while connecting listeners with conversations that inform, inspire, and uplift.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.