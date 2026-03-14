Comer Announces Full Committee Markup of Legislation to Safeguard Taxpayer Funds and Strengthen Government Transparency

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a markup will take place on Wednesday, March 18 at 10:00am ET to consider a series of legislation aimed at protecting taxpayers and ensuring federal funds are being used efficiently and responsibly.

“The American people deserve a government that operates efficiently and effectively, yet too often it has fallen short of that standard. The House Oversight Committee is working to protect hardworking taxpayers and strengthen the transparency and performance of federal agencies. I look forward to considering legislation that will protect hardworking taxpayers and ensure federal agencies operate with greater accountability and transparency,” said Chairman Comer.

WHAT: Full Committee Markup

H.R. 6916, Federal Program Integrity and Fraud Prevention Act of 2025: The bill amends title 41, chapter 47 of the U.S. Code with a new section prohibiting those convicted of felonies, specifically related to fraud against the government, from participating in federal contracts or receiving grants and federal financial assistance. It requires such convicted individuals to be identified by the Attorney General who shall notify the Administrator of the General Services Administration who shall list them as an ‘excluded source’ in the System for Award Management for a 3-year prohibition period. An agency head may exempt an individual with a written waiver to Congress.

H.R. 428, Bonuses for Cost-Cutters Act of 2025: The bill expands the awards program to include identifications of certain operational expenses that are wasteful and that an agency determines are not required for the purposes for which the amounts were made available as determined by the agency Chief Financial Officer. The bill also doubles the maximum cash award that may be made under the program from $10,000 to $20,000 and requires an agency to propose any identified wasteful expenses for rescission.

H.R. 1722, Billion Dollar Boondoggle Act of 2025: The bill directs the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to issue guidance requiring federal agencies to submit information annually to OMB regarding certain federally-funded projects that are more than five years behind schedule or have expenditures that are at least one billion dollars more than the original cost estimate for the project. OMB will submit an annual report to Congress containing this information and post the report to the OMB website.

H.R. 4642, Fiscal Contingency Preparedness Act: The bill requires the Secretary of Treasury, in coordination with the Director of OMB, to complete annual assessments of the government’s fiscal strength if faced with potential fiscal shocks resulting from various emergencies at home or abroad. The Government Accountability Office would then perform its own review of Treasury and OMB’s analysis and publish this review on its website for the public and transmit it to Congress.

H.R. 2069, Stop Secret Spending Act of 2025: The bill strengthens reporting under the Federal Funding and Transparency Act of 2006 (FFATA) (P.L. 109-282; 31 U.S.C. 6101 note)—as amended by the DATA Act of 2014 (P.L. 113-101)—by creating a new reporting requirement for agency Federal spending information reported on USAspending.gov to include other transaction agreements, which are contract mechanisms not covered by the Federal Acquisition Regulation framework. The bill also requires annual reporting on previously unreported funds, including for national security-related spending or legislative or judicial branch spending, which includes the total amount of unreported funds and the reasons for not reporting. The bill also reforms FFATA to ensure that all information posted on USAspending.gov is complete and accurate.

H.R. ____, Settlement Agreement Information Database Act of 2026: The bill requires federal agencies to publish information regarding settlement agreements and consent decrees to public, electronic databases in conformity with guidance issued by the Director of the OMB and the Attorney General. These public resources will include dates, payments, attorney fees awards, and a list of state and local government entities identified in the settlements and decrees. If an agency believes that certain information should remain confidential then the agency head must annually submit to Congress, and make available to the public, a report stating the bases upon which confidentiality should be maintained for such decrees and settlements.

H.R. 2766 Special District Fairness and Accessibility Act: The bill establishes a definition in law for special districts which are independent political subdivisions of a State created for the purpose of performing limited and specific governmental functions, but are not cities, counties, or other units of local government. The bill requires the OMB to issue guidance to federal agencies requiring special districts be recognized as a unit of local government and clarifying to agencies how special districts are eligible to receive federal financial assistance including grants. The bill also requires OMB to report to Congress on agency conformity to the guidance.

H.R. 5525, Stop DC Capital Authoritarian Motorvehicle Enforcement and Restoration of Autonomy (CAMERA) Act: The bill repeals two provisions of D.C. Code relating to automated traffic enforcement and right turns on red. Specifically, the bill repeals Title IX of the FY 1997 Budget Support Act of 1996, thereby striking the mayor’s authorization to use automated traffic enforcement systems and striking the requirement for an owner of a vehicle to pay fines associated with a traffic infraction from an automated traffic enforcement system. The bill also repeals section 9e of the District of Columbia Traffic Act, 1925, approved March 3, 1925 (sec. 50–2201.04e, D.C. Official Code) which provides D.C.’s ability to erect signage prohibiting right turns on red, prohibits right turns on red, and requires an education campaign on the law.

H.R. 6399, To direct the United States Postal Service to designate a single, unique ZIP Code for Highland City, Utah: The bill requires the U.S. Postal Service to designate a unique ZIP Code for Highland City, Utah.

DATE: Wednesday, March 18, 2026

TIME: 10:00am ET

LOCATION: HVC-210, U.S. Capitol Visitors Center

The markup will be open and available to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.