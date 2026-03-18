Argent LNG Appoints Justin Brady to Lead Gas Supply Strategy and Engages Tideline Energy Advisors

Justin Brady Argent LNG Argent LNG Argent LNG

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Argent LNG , the developer of a 25 MTPA liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility at Port Fourchon, Louisiana, announced today that it has appointed Justin Brady, with with over 20 years in the industry, to lead the project’s gas supply and midstream strategy and has engaged Tideline Energy Advisors to support the commercial build-out of the project’s upstream portfolio.As Argent LNG advances through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing process (Docket No. PF25-11-000), Mr. Brady will spearhead the development of the project’s feed-gas strategy, including the negotiation of Gas Supply Agreements (GSAs), Precedent Agreements with interstate pipelines, and the establishment of diversified pipeline connectivity linking the project to major producing basins including the Haynesville and Permian.Mr. Brady, Managing Consultant at Tideline Energy Advisors, brings deep expertise in midstream infrastructure development, pipeline commercial negotiations, and LNG supply structuring. Through Tideline, he will lead the creation of Argent LNG’s upstream commercial platform as the project transitions from design and permitting toward commercial execution.“Building a world-scale LNG facility requires more than engineering excellence—it requires a resilient and bankable gas supply strategy,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO of Argent LNG. “Justin brings a rare combination of technical midstream expertise and global commercial negotiation experience. His leadership will be instrumental as we develop the strategic pipeline infrastructure and supply agreements necessary to support our 25 MTPA export capacity and move the project toward final investment decision.”Argent LNG’s strategic location at Port Fourchon, one of the most critical energy hubs in the United States, provides significant logistical advantages, including proximity to offshore infrastructure, existing pipeline corridors, and Gulf export routes. The company has secured approximately 900 acres at Port Fourchon to support the development of its modular, high-efficiency liquefaction facility.“Argent LNG represents one of the most compelling LNG developments currently advancing through the U.S. regulatory process,” said Justin Brady. “Port Fourchon’s location at the mouth of the Gulf creates unique infrastructure advantages. Our focus will be on building a diversified and resilient supply network that meets the rigorous requirements of global LNG buyers and project financiers.”Mr. Brady’s immediate priorities include establishing strategic pipeline partnerships, securing long-term feed-gas supply from regional producers, and structuring a robust upstream portfolio capable of supporting Argent LNG’s phased liquefaction development.About Argent LNGArgent LNG is a Gulf Coast energy infrastructure company developing a 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) LNG export terminal in Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Designed with a modular development approach and optimized logistics at the mouth of the Gulf of Mexico, Argent LNG aims to provide reliable, lower-carbon U.S. natural gas to global markets while strengthening energy security for international partners.Website: www.argentlng.com About Tideline Energy AdvisorsTideline Energy Advisors is a boutique energy consultancy specializing in midstream infrastructure development, LNG commercialization, and complex international energy negotiations. The firm provides strategic advisory services to LNG developers, upstream producers, and pipeline operators seeking to optimize their position in the global energy value chain.

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