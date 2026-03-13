Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca – February 2026

MACAU, March 13 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (13 March) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP243.5 billion (USD30.22 billion) at the end of February 2026. The reserves increased by 0.7% from the revised value of MOP241.8 billion (USD30.08 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-February 2026 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 88.3% of the Macao pataca M2 at end-January 2026.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the Macao pataca dropped 1.02 points month-on-month and 7.29 points year-on-year to 99.4 in February 2026, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the Macao pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.