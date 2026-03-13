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Former Boston Teacher Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Child Exploitation

BOSTON – A former science teacher at Josiah Quincy Upper School in Boston was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for coercing and enticing at least one underage female to engage in sexual conversations online and requesting that she produce and send child sexual abuse material (CSAM) of herself. Defendant, who also previously worked at the Academy of the Pacific Rim Charter Public School in Hyde Park and the Brookline Public Schools, possessed CSAM depicting rape of both female and male minors, ranging in age from approximately five to 17 years old.

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Former Boston Teacher Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Child Exploitation

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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