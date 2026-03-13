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Smithfield man charged with illegally selling the firearm used in the campus shooting at Old Dominion University

Kenya Mcchell Chapman, 32, of Smithfield, was charged with dealing in firearms without a license in connection with the March 12 shooting at Old Dominion University, and with three counts of false statements during firearms purchases .

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Smithfield man charged with illegally selling the firearm used in the campus shooting at Old Dominion University

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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