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Mexican illegal alien and convicted felon both face federal charges after Norcross drug busts

Benjamin Alberto Lozoya, a convicted felon, and Arturo Carreno-Rivera, an illegal alien from Mexico, face federal charges after law enforcement seized at least 30 pounds of fentanyl, 10 pounds of methamphetamine, and two loaded firearms in drug trafficking operations in Norcross, Georgia this week. 

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Mexican illegal alien and convicted felon both face federal charges after Norcross drug busts

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


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