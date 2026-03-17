Heroes Made Now Available to Texas Schools to Support Character Education Within Existing Instructional Time

Heroes Made - A Character Education Solution for Elementary Schools Heroes Made - Now Available in Texas

Heroes Made integrates into existing class time with zero prep, helping Texas elementary schools build character, communication, and life skills.

Schools come to us frustrated with character education programs that sit on the shelf; too much prep, too little engagement, and never quite the right fit for how real classrooms actually work.” — Maria Lavithi Howard, CEO of Heroes Made

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heroes Made , a pioneering classroom platform designed to help schools strengthen character education while supporting student engagement and communication skills, is now available to elementary schools across Texas.Developed for students in elementary schools, Heroes Made helps educators address a growing challenge in today’s classrooms: helping students develop strong character, communication, and decision-making skills while maintaining focus on academic instruction.The platform integrates seamlessly into existing instructional time such as ELAR blocks, class meeting time, intervention or accelerated instruction periods, WIN time, and enrichment periods, without adding new subjects to the school schedule or requiring additional teacher preparation.Heroes Made offers personalized, classroom-ready story-driven learning lessons that place students inside meaningful lessons where they become the protagonists. Through guided classroom discussions, reflection, reading, and writing activities, students practice important character development skills such as responsibility, communication, resilience, and thoughtful decision-making.Unlike traditional character education programs that rely heavily on lectures or videos, Heroes Made encourages active participation with multiple pathways. Students engage directly with stories, discussions, and writing activities that help them explore real-life situations and reflect on the choices they make.The platform is designed to require zero preparation from teachers, allowing educators to log in, select a lesson, and immediately guide students through structured learning pathways that include discussion, collaborative activities, independent reflection, and deeper exploration.In addition to classroom lessons, Heroes Made provides schools with real-time insight into student engagement and classroom dynamics through built-in student check-ins and classroom insight reports. Students also have the opportunity to participate in a unique and pioneering student authoring experience, where they write and share their own stories, strengthening both communication skills and confidence.“Schools across Texas are focused on helping students grow not only academically but also as responsible individuals who can communicate effectively and make thoughtful decisions,” said Maria Lavithi Howard, Founder of Heroes Made. “Heroes Made was designed to help schools support character education in a way that is engaging for students and practical for teachers.”To support early adopters, schools that register for the 2026–2027 academic year will receive complimentary access for the remainder of the current school year, giving educators the opportunity to explore the platform and begin integrating it into classroom routines before full implementation.Schools interested in learning more about Heroes Made or scheduling a demonstration can visit:About Heroes MadeHeroes Made is a pioneering classroom platform that helps elementary schools strengthen character education, communication skills, and student engagement through classroom-ready lessons, discussions, reflection, and writing experiences. The platform helps students develop responsibility, resilience, and thoughtful decision-making; with zero preparation required from teachers.Heroes Made integrates seamlessly into existing instructional time, including ELAR blocks, class meeting time, intervention periods, WIN time, and enrichment periods. Schools receive a complete turnkey system built around responsible technology use; devices are used purposefully for story reading and engagement, while the real learning happens in the classroom, led by the teacher through four structured pathways included with every lesson.The platform features hundreds of lessons each with four teaching pathways, a one-click Student Check-In for real-time well-being insight, Student Insights observation reports, and a pioneering Student Authoring feature, where teachers submit student-written stories that Heroes Made professionally illustrates and publishes, with full credit to the student, teacher, and school.Heroes Made is one of the most practical ways a school can strengthen reading, writing, and the values that shape who a child becomes.

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