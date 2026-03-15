Global Women Speakers hosts Waterfront St Patrick's Day Business Brunch during Women’s History Month
Myrrie Hayes of Group Home University, Marsha Tekeste of Lavender Blue and Harmony, VideoEmail.LIVE and HotLeadsNow.LIVE will provide stellar products and services
The brunch is where women can expand professional relationships, exchange ideas, engage in conversations that convert and explore strategic collaborations.
The event, the St. Patrick’s Day Business Brunch, is designed as a curated revenue, leadership and business gathering where women can expand professional relationships, exchange ideas, engage in conversations that convert and explore strategic collaborations in an intimate waterfront setting.
Founded by Dr. Tina D. Lewis, Global Women Speakers continues to build spaces where women entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals gain visibility while strengthening revenue generation, business acumen, leadership presence across industries.
The brunch was created to address a growing need for intentional business environments where direct access, trusted conversations, and strategic introductions happen organically.
The audience will be equipped and empowered by dynamic speaker presentations and powerhouse panelists: A special thanks to our vendors and sponsors, Latanya Grant of Top Level Party Supplies, Myrrie Hayes of Group Home University, Marsha Tekeste of Lavender Blue and Harmony, Hilary Bendon from Travel Savvy, Talk Fusion and L Card Pro Leads and Business-HotLeadsNow.club will provide exemplary products and services.
The afternoon experience will include leadership dialogue, networking opportunities, media visibility moments, and a formal brunch in the marina.
Featured guests and speakers represent business, media, entrepreneurship, community leadership and global expansion with discussions centered on growth, visibility, and creating new opportunities through aligned relationships.
The event also serves as a live lead-in to broader Global Women Speakers programming scheduled later this month on the 29th, 30th and 31st March, an historic international 72- hour nonstop virtual summit culminating Women's History Month, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to elevating women’s voices locally and globally.
Attendance remains limited to preserve the quality of engagement and direct access among participants.
Event Information
Courtyard by Marriott Marina del Rey
Sunday, March 15th
12 PM – 4 PM
Hosted by Global Women Speakers
For more information about Global Women Speakers and their curated rooms and global opportunities,
CALL: +1(310)917.1067
EMAIL: admin@GlobalWomenSpeakers.com
Submit intake form here: GlobalWomenSpeakers.com
Dr. Tina D. Lewis
Global Woman Speakers
+1 800-422-5202
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