Global Women Speakers hosts Waterfront St Patrick's Day Business Brunch during Women’s History Month

Get ready for the St. Patrick’s Day Business Brunch with Dr. Tina D. Lewis Myrrie Hayes of Group Home University, Marsha Tekeste of Lavender Blue and Harmony, VideoEmail.LIVE and HotLeadsNow.LIVE will provide stellar products and services Violet Hobokela is a panelist of the St Patrick's Day Business Brunch Marsha Tekeste of Lavender Blue and Harmony is a sponsor of the St Patrick's Day event

The brunch is where women can expand professional relationships, exchange ideas, engage in conversations that convert and explore strategic collaborations.

Some rooms are social, some rooms are strategic. We intentionally built this room for women who are ready to expand their influence.” — Dr Tina D. Lewis

MARINA DEL REY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, and business owners from across Southern California as well as Washington and Canada are expected to gather waterfront on Sunday, March 15, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Courtyard by Marriott, Marina del Rey for a business brunch hosted by Global Women Speakers during Women’s History Month.The event, the St. Patrick’s Day Business Brunch , is designed as a curated revenue, leadership and business gathering where women can expand professional relationships, exchange ideas, engage in conversations that convert and explore strategic collaborations in an intimate waterfront setting.Founded by Dr. Tina D. Lewis , Global Women Speakers continues to build spaces where women entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals gain visibility while strengthening revenue generation, business acumen, leadership presence across industries.The brunch was created to address a growing need for intentional business environments where direct access, trusted conversations, and strategic introductions happen organically.The audience will be equipped and empowered by dynamic speaker presentations and powerhouse panelists: A special thanks to our vendors and sponsors, Latanya Grant of Top Level Party Supplies, Myrrie Hayes of Group Home University, Marsha Tekeste of Lavender Blue and Harmony, Hilary Bendon from Travel Savvy, Talk Fusion and L Card Pro Leads and Business-HotLeadsNow.club will provide exemplary products and services.The afternoon experience will include leadership dialogue, networking opportunities, media visibility moments, and a formal brunch in the marina.Featured guests and speakers represent business, media, entrepreneurship, community leadership and global expansion with discussions centered on growth, visibility, and creating new opportunities through aligned relationships.The event also serves as a live lead-in to broader Global Women Speakers programming scheduled later this month on the 29th, 30th and 31st March, an historic international 72- hour nonstop virtual summit culminating Women's History Month, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to elevating women’s voices locally and globally.Attendance remains limited to preserve the quality of engagement and direct access among participants.Event InformationCourtyard by Marriott Marina del ReySunday, March 15th12 PM – 4 PMHosted by Global Women SpeakersFor more information about Global Women Speakers and their curated rooms and global opportunities,CALL: +1(310)917.1067EMAIL: admin@GlobalWomenSpeakers.comSubmit intake form here: GlobalWomenSpeakers.com

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