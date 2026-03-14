AIJobApplier Launches Neural Network to Automate High-Tier US Job Applications

New AI platform scales job searches by submitting tailored resumes to verified career pages, targeting high-demand roles in Accounting, Healthcare, and Tech.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIJobApplier ( https://aijobapplier.com/ ) has announced the launch of its neural-network-driven platform, designed to eliminate the "manual grind" of the US job market. The service allows professionals to apply to dozens of verified roles daily—including positions at Google, Amazon, and Meta—completely on autopilot.By utilizing advanced AI job application tools, the system identifies high-tier openings that match a candidate's specific background and salary expectations. Unlike traditional methods, AIJobApplier's engine tailors every resume to bypass ATS (Applicant Tracking Systems) filters with high match scores.The platform now features specialized hubs for high-demand professions:Accountant Jobs: Access to roles ranging from Staff Accountants to FBI Special Agents, with top-tier salaries reaching over $160,000 in hubs like New York and D.C.Medical Assistant Careers: A comprehensive database of clinical, pediatric, and travel medical assistant roles in leading healthcare networks."We are helping job seekers reclaim 20+ hours a week," says the AIJobApplier team. "Our goal is to ensure your application actually reaches a recruiter’s desk, allowing you to focus purely on the interview."

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