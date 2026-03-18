Committed to Capital Expands Business Funding Comparison Support for U.S. Small Businesses

U.S. Entrepreneurs to Fast, Flexible Funding

Pitman, New Jersey firm helps owners review lender options and repayment structures beyond traditional banks

Access to funding isn’t just about approvals; it’s about helping business owners understand their options and choose the path that actually supports growth.” — Kevin Duffy Jr., Founder at Committed to Capital

PITMAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Committed to Capital, a business financing advisory firm headquartered in Pitman, New Jersey, announced it has expanded access to its advisor-led review process designed to help U.S. small-business owners compare commercial financing options for working capital, equipment purchases, and planned growth initiatives.Founded in 2024, Committed to Capital works with a network of third-party financing providers and focuses on helping owners understand common deal structures, documentation needs, timing considerations, and the estimated total cost of capital. The firm said its role is to facilitate comparisons and set expectations, with credit decisions, rates, and funding provided by participating lenders.The expanded process is intended for owners who want a clearer view of how different repayment structures may fit day-to-day operations, including payroll, rent, seasonal revenue swings, and receivables timing. The company said its advisors review basic business information and then walk applicants through side-by-side scenarios based on use of proceeds and cash-flow profile.“Most owners aren’t looking for a lecture they’re looking for clarity and a path forward,” said Kevin Duffy Jr., founder and business funding analyst at Committed to Capital. “We start with the numbers, explain what they mean in plain terms, and help a business compare options it can realistically manage month after month.”Financing categories that may be evaluated through the firm’s process include business lines of credit , term financing, equipment financing, commercial real estate financing, invoice factoring, and revenue-based financing , the company said. When a borrower appears to meet typical lender requirements, Committed to Capital may also outline Small Business Administration-related routes through participating lenders; approvals remain subject to lender underwriting and applicable SBA program rules Committed to Capital said its reviews typically begin with a request for recent bank statements and a snapshot of revenue history, then progress to comparisons of structure, estimated timing, fees, and total repayment. Timing can vary based on lender verification steps, product type, and file completeness. In some cases, initial lender feedback may be available within one to two business days after required information is received, depending on the financing category and underwriting.The firm works with businesses across multiple industries, including construction, trucking and logistics, health services, retail, restaurants, and professional services. Common uses for capital include addressing payroll timing gaps, purchasing vehicles or tools, replenishing inventory, bridging receivables, refinancing existing obligations, and investing in marketing or hiring.The company noted that eligibility, rates, fees, and funding amounts vary by lender and borrower profile. For qualified applicants, some solutions reviewed through its lender network may reach up to $5 million, subject to lender limits and underwriting.Committed to Capital also publishes educational resources intended to help entrepreneurs understand common lender requirements and evaluate offers beyond the advertised payment. The firm encourages borrowers to compare total repayment, review prepayment provisions, and plan for downside scenarios such as delayed receivables or unexpected expenses.Committed to Capital is a business financing advisory firm founded in 2024 and headquartered in Pitman, New Jersey. The firm connects U.S. entrepreneurs with financing providers and offers advisor-led support designed to simplify documentation, compare options, and set expectations on potential cost and timeline. Credit decisions and funding are provided by participating lenders.

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