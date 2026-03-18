Remake Version 'DRAGON QUEST ISLAND: Ancient Demon Lord and Guided Adventurers' Opens Apr 24, 2026; 'Thank You, Zoma'

AWAJI, JAPAN, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the popular attraction “Dragon Quest Island,” located within the Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park Anime Park “ Nijigen no Mori ” in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, the next chapter of the attraction, “Dragon Quest Island: The Ancient Demon Lord and the Guided Adventurers,” will officially open on April 24, 2026.Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located about 1.5 hours from Kansai International Airport, where visitors can experience immersive attractions based on popular Japanese entertainment franchises.With the launch of the new chapter, the story of the currently running attraction “Zoma and the Archipelago’s Origin” will finally reach its conclusion.After the fierce battle against the Dark Lord Zoma, peace has once again returned to the world. With the era of the Demon Lord now at an end, adventurers stand at a turning point as they prepare to step into a new future.In the Roto series storyline, powerful emotions and decisive choices have often shaped the fate of the world. As this chapter of the story comes to a close, it also marks a meaningful moment for each adventurer to reflect on their own path forward.To commemorate the conclusion of the Zoma chapter, the attraction has launched the “Thank You, Dark Lord Zoma” Special Campaign, now being held through April 23.During this limited-time campaign, visitors can purchase a special Original Slime Ema plaque, inspired by the traditional Japanese “ema” wooden wish plaques commonly found at Shinto shrines. Adventurers are invited to freely write their wishes for the adventures that lie ahead, heartfelt messages for loved ones, or hopes and resolutions for the future.Completed ema plaques can be displayed at a special stage set up inside the attraction area, or visitors may choose to take them home as a keepsake.Additionally, the ema plaques displayed at the stage will periodically be dedicated to Izanagi Shrine. Awaji Island is known in Japanese mythology as the “birthplace of the nation,” where the creation of Japan is said to have begun. From this land where the story reaches a turning point, the wishes of adventurers will be entrusted to the future.To all adventurers who experienced the Zoma chapter—the door to a new story leading into “The Ancient Demon Lord and the Guided Adventurers” is about to open.“Thank You, Dark Lord Zoma” Special Campaign OverviewCampaign Name:“Thank You, Dark Lord Zoma” Special Campaign (Commemorating the Conclusion of the Zoma Chapter)Period:March 7, 2026 – April 23, 2026Details:Sale of Original Slime Ema plaques, display within the attraction area, and dedication to Izanagi ShrinePrice:1,200 yen (tax included)About Dragon Quest IslandDragon Quest Island is a field RPG attraction that combines real-world exploration with digital gameplay to recreate the world of the Dragon Quest series. Participants follow an original story in which they themselves become the protagonist, embarking on an adventure through the attraction area while experiencing the world of Dragon Quest firsthand.To celebrate the release of the HD-2D version of “Dragon Quest III: And Thus Into the Legend…,” the attraction “Dragon Quest Island: Zoma and the Archipelago’s Origin,” which originally opened in 2021 and became a fan favorite, has been revived since October 5, 2024.Centered around the world of the Roto Series, the attraction features enhanced sub-quests, exclusive merchandise, and themed food items, inviting visitors to set out on a brand-new adventure.About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Park Awaji Island)Nijigen no Mori is an anime-themed park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The park spans approximately 28 times the size of Tokyo Dome and is set within a natural environment.By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, and game content, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.© ARMOR PROJECT/BIRD STUDIO/SQUARE ENIX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.