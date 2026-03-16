Nijigen no Mori 'NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato' 'Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event' Volume 7

Volume 7: "Special Missions Revival"

AWAJI, JAPAN, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The popular attraction "NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" at the Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Anime Park Nijigen no Mori will celebrate its 7th anniversary in spring 2026. In honor of this milestone, the "Shinobi-Zato 7th Anniversary Event" will be held for a limited time starting Friday, March 20.As the seventh phase of the celebration, the "Special Missions Revival" event will take place from April 20 (Mon) to June 30 (Tue), 2026. During this period, two popular past missions will return: Special Mission #024: "Signpost of the Orange Flame" and Special Mission #025: "The Great Ramen Operation!"■Event Overview: Volume 7: “Special Missions Revival”Period:April 20 (Mon) – June 30 (Tue), 2026Operating Hours: 10:00 – 22:00 (Last admission 20:00)Details:Limited-time return of Special Mission #024 "Signpost of the Orange Flame" and Special Mission #025 "The Great Ramen Operation!"※These Special Missions are only available in JapaneseLocation：「NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato」Price：Adults: Starting from ¥4,800; Children: Starting from ¥3,100Mission Only:¥１,500 (A separate attraction entrance ticket is required to avail mission only)*All prices include tax.URL：©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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