Aurion Holding GmbH Prepares Institutional Private Placement on the SIX Swiss Exchange

Aurion

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aurion Holding GmbH, a Swiss investment holding company headquartered in Zug, is preparing an institutional private placement through Credit Linked Notes (CLNs) to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The planned transaction aims to raise €100 million in institutional capital, with securities expected to carry a tenor of 10 to 15 years and be distributed exclusively to professional and institutional investors across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Proceeds from the offering will be allocated to Aurion’s investment platform focused on real estate acquisition and renewable energy infrastructure development in Sicily, Italy, targeting income‑generating hospitality and mixed‑use properties integrated with photovoltaic energy systems.

The issuance is being structured to support Euroclear‑compatible settlement, enabling participation by international institutional investors including asset managers, sovereign investors, pension funds, and insurance companies.

Structured Capital Deployment

Aurion operates as a Swiss‑controlled investment platform designed to deploy institutional capital into real assets across Southern Europe.

The company’s strategy focuses on:

• Acquisition of hospitality and mixed‑use real estate assets in Sicily

• Integration of photovoltaic infrastructure within real estate portfolios

• Capital deployment through ring‑fenced Italian special purpose vehicles

• Swiss‑governed oversight and institutional asset management

Aurion’s investment thesis is based on the structural capital gap in Southern European infrastructure and tourism assets, where rising international tourism and renewable energy demand intersect.

Italy remains one of Europe’s largest economies, while Sicily benefits from one of the highest solar irradiation levels in Europe, providing favourable conditions for photovoltaic energy development alongside tourism infrastructure.

Institutional Governance and Investor Safeguards

The planned private placement will be issued through a dedicated Aurion structure with institutional custody and clearing mechanisms aligned with international capital markets standards.

The framework includes:

• Swiss corporate governance oversight

• Segregated SPV structures for asset allocation

• Institutional AML and onboarding procedures

• Euroclear‑compatible settlement infrastructure

• Institutional‑only distribution channels

Aurion is currently coordinating with capital markets advisors and custodial partners to finalise documentation and regulatory requirements associated with the planned listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

The company expects the institutional placement process to begin following completion of listing documentation and investor distribution preparations.

Strategic Development Program

Aurion’s capital deployment strategy focuses on combining real estate repositioning with renewable energy integration, aimed at enhancing long‑term asset value and operational efficiency.

Key investment pillars include:

• Redevelopment of hospitality and mixed‑use properties

• Deployment of rooftop and land‑based photovoltaic infrastructure

• Long‑term asset management through Italian operating SPVs

• Integration with regional economic development initiatives

The company expects its investment program to support tourism infrastructure modernization, renewable energy expansion and regional employment growth in Southern Italy.

Executive Commentary

Salvatore D’Antoni — Chairman, Aurion Holding GmbH

“Sicily represents one of Europe’s most undercapitalised regions despite strong tourism demand and favourable renewable energy conditions. Through Swiss governance standards and structured capital deployment, Aurion aims to channel institutional investment into assets capable of generating long‑term economic value.”

Alessandro Tori — Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer

“This private placement reflects a structured capital framework designed to align long‑term institutional capital with real assets. Each investment allocation is ring‑fenced and asset‑backed, allowing Aurion to deploy capital in a disciplined manner while maintaining governance standards expected by institutional investors.”

Saverio Lauretta — Vice Chairman & Chief Legal Officer

“The transaction framework has been designed with regulatory clarity and investor protection as central priorities. Aurion operates under Swiss corporate law with strict AML and compliance procedures, while the use of segregated SPVs ensures asset protection and transparency across jurisdictions.”

Dr. Patrick Pilati — Global Private Investment Banker and Advisor to the Transaction

“Institutional investors across Europe, the Middle East and Asia are increasingly seeking structured exposure to real assets that combine stable yield profiles with energy transition themes. Listings on established exchanges provide a transparent framework connecting institutional capital with regional development projects.”

About Aurion Holding GmbH

Aurion Holding GmbH is a Swiss‑based investment holding company headquartered in Zug. The company operates as an investment and development platform focused on real estate acquisition and renewable energy infrastructure projects in Italy, structured through wholly owned operating SPVs.

Aurion combines Swiss corporate governance standards with cross‑border asset development strategies, positioning the company to channel institutional capital into European real asset opportunities.

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