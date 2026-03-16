International Award‑Winning Author Craig Ford Unveils Glimmer, New Installment in Acclaimed FORESIGHT Series

Glimmer Book 4 - Foresight Series Craig Ford - Author Craig Ford - Author and Keynote Speaker

I hope you're ready to dive into the mind of a hacker. Glimmer will take you deep into the hacker world, one you may not want to come back from.” — Craig Ford

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated Australian author and cyber security expert Craig Ford announces the release of Glimmer, the newest and most explosive chapter in his internationally decorated FORESIGHT series. The novel officially launches March 27, with Ford appearing for exclusive signings and early sales at the prestigious Clunes Booktown Festival on March 21–22.

With five major international book awards earned in the past year alone, Ford has rapidly become one of the most compelling voices in cyber‑themed fiction. Glimmer pushes his signature blend of high‑stakes tension, emotional depth, and real‑world cyber insight to new heights.

A Series That Has Captured Global Attention

Craig Ford’s FORESIGHT series has been recognised across the United States and the United Kingdom for its gripping storytelling and authentic portrayal of the digital underworld. Recent accolades include:

FORESIGHT — Book One

Distinguished Favourite – Teen Category, 2025 Independent Press Awards (New York)

Winner – Teen Category, 2026 New York City Big Book Awards

SHADOW — Book Two

Distinguished Favourite – Teen Category, 2026 Independent Press Awards

Author Recognition

Literary Excellence Award, Readers House Magazine (UK), 2025

Winner – Children’s Category, 2025 Independent Press Awards for Ford’s cyber education children’s book - The Shadow World.

AusCert Award for Individual Excellence in Cyber Security, 2025

MVP – Women in Security Awards 2025, honouring his leadership and advocacy for diversity in the cyber sector

Ford’s unique dual career, award‑winning author and award‑winning cyber security professional positions him as a rare storyteller with both the imagination and the lived expertise to craft authentic, pulse‑pounding fiction.

About Glimmer

In Glimmer, Ford introduces readers to a gifted young hacker whose life has been shaped by hardship, survival, and the shadows of the digital world. Known for making people disappear online, she becomes the hunted instead of the hunter — forcing her into a deadly collision with criminal networks, global threats, and her own fractured identity.

When she is recruited by Vulcan, an elite hacking collective led by the legendary Foresight, she must confront the ultimate question:

How far will she go — and what will she sacrifice — to protect the people she loves?

Fast‑paced, emotionally charged, and grounded in real cybersecurity realities, Glimmer delivers a gripping narrative that will resonate with fans of dystopian thrillers, hacker fiction, and character‑driven suspense.

Exclusive Launch Appearance

Craig Ford will be signing and selling books at:

Clunes Booktown Festival - Pavilion O

March 21–22, 2026

Clunes, Victoria

One of Australia’s premier literary festivals.

This appearance offers readers the rare opportunity to meet the author ahead of the official release.

About Craig Ford

Craig Ford is an internationally recognised author, cybersecurity consultant, vCISO, journalist, and co‑founder of Cyber Unicorns. With more than two decades of experience across offensive and defensive cyber operations, Ford brings unparalleled authenticity to his fiction. His work spans multiple book series, children’s cyber education, and global publications, earning him a reputation as a leading voice in both cybersecurity and cyber‑themed storytelling.

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