Absolute Digital Media Named Finalist in Five Categories at the UK Digital Excellence Awards 2026

The Essex, London & Dubai based regulated-sector agency secures five nominations across three categories, recognising award-winning campaigns

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Digital Media (ADM), the award-winning digital marketing agency specialising in regulated industries, has been named a finalist in five categories at the UK Digital Excellence Awards 2026. The nominations span website excellence, SEO, and integrated campaign performance, with entries submitted on behalf of two clients: radiator manufacturer Stelrad and premium hair extensions brand SWAY Hair Extensions.

The five nominations are:

1. Standout B2C Ecommerce Website of the Year — Absolute Digital Media & Stelrad (stelrad.com)

2. Standout B2C SEO Campaign of the Year — Absolute Digital Media & Stelrad: 'Heating the Future of Search'

3. Standout B2C SEO Campaign of the Year — Absolute Digital Media & SWAY Hair Extensions: 'Styled to Rank High'

4. Standout Integrated B2C Campaign of the Year — Absolute Digital Media & Stelrad: 'Heating the Future of Search'

5. Standout Integrated B2C Campaign of the Year — Absolute Digital Media & SWAY Hair Extensions: 'Styled to Rank High'

Ben Austin, Founder and CEO of Absolute Digital Media, commented:

"Five nominations across two very different client verticals tells you something real about the quality of work coming out of this agency. Stelrad and SWAY are not obvious bedfellows, but what ties these nominations together is the same thing: genuinely effective strategy that moved the needle commercially. The UK Digital Excellence Awards are well-respected, and being on the shortlist five times over reflects the calibre of results we consistently deliver for clients operating in competitive markets."

About the Campaigns:

Heating the Future of Search (Stelrad)

ADM's integrated SEO and digital strategy for Stelrad delivered significant organic growth in a highly competitive home heating market. The campaign combined technical SEO, content strategy, and digital PR to strengthen Stelrad's authority and visibility across key product and commercial search terms, driving measurable increases in organic traffic and ecommerce revenue. The work is nominated across both Standout B2C SEO Campaign of the Year and Standout Integrated B2C Campaign of the Year.

Styled to Rank High (SWAY Hair Extensions)

The Styled to Rank High campaign positioned SWAY Hair Extensions as a dominant organic presence in the UK hair extensions market. ADM deployed a targeted SEO and integrated content approach to capture high-intent search traffic, increasing rankings for competitive category terms and converting visibility into measurable commercial outcomes. The campaign is shortlisted in both Standout B2C SEO Campaign of the Year and Standout Integrated B2C Campaign of the Year.

About Absolute Digital Media

Founded in 2008, Absolute Digital Media is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in London, Essex, and Dubai. The agency specialises in regulated and complex industries including iGaming, financial services, legal, healthcare, adult, and crypto, delivering SEO, PPC, Link Building, Digital PR, and integrated performance campaigns. With a 97% client retention rate and more than 175 industry awards, ADM is one of the UK's most decorated agencies in its sector.

The UK Digital Excellence Awards ceremony will take place in 2026. The full 2026 shortlist is available at ukdigitalexcellenceawards.co.uk/2026-shortlist/

Media Contact

Ben Austin

Founder and CEO, Absolute Digital Media

absolute.digital

https://absolute.digital/meeting-with-ben-austin/

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