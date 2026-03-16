US X-Venture & India's SbInfowaves Announce Global Alliance To Launch 'Agentic AI' Marketing Infrastructure For USA-SMEs

Ms.Shreya Parasrampuria, Founder and MD of SB Infowaves. “In 2026, capital alone is no longer a competitive advantage. Growth requires intelligent, scalable infrastructure. Mr.Ratnesh Head of international operations & VP of sales and marketing.

"Agentic AI" (AI that acts autonomously) is projected to be a $69 Billion TUM by 2030. This alliance brings enterprise-level tech to mid-sized American SMEs.

“We are moving past simple automation into the era of the 'Digital Colleague,'” said Shreya Parasrampuria, Founder and MD of SB Infowaves.” — Shreya Parasrampuria, Founder and MD of SB Infowaves

LOS ANGLES, MA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- X-Venture. USA and SB Infowaves Announce Strategic Partnership to Modernize SMEs for AI Era & Succession PlanningAlliance integrates capital advisory with Agentic AI to assist business owners during the projected $84 trillion "Great Wealth Transfer" (Reported by Cerulli Associates).Location: Boston, USA & KOLKATA, India:X-Venture.US, a leading U.S.-Based Business Funding Placement firm, and India's SB Infowaves Pvt. Ltd., an ISO-Certified Digital Transformation agency, have officially entered into a strategic partnership. This collaboration is designed to provide Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) with a unified ecosystem of private capital placement and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure. The partnership specifically targets founders and Business owners seeking to maximize business workflows and valuation ahead of the historic "Great Wealth Transfer."The $84 Trillion Transition: A New Era for SMEsAccording to recent research from Cerulli Associates, an estimated $84.4 trillion in assets is projected to transfer to heirs and charities through 2045. Of this, over $53 trillion will come from the Baby Boomer generation alone. This demographic shift represents a critical juncture for millions of family-owned SMEs."We are entering the most significant period of asset relocation in human history," said Simon Kirubi, Founder of X-Venture.US. "However, a vast number of these businesses are operating on legacy systems that do not meet the due diligence requirements of modern institutional buyers. Our partnership with SB Infowaves ensures that these businesses are not just 'sold' but are modernized into tech-enabled assets that command premium valuations."Bridging the Gap via Financial Literacy and "Hand-Holding"A core pillar of this alliance is the emphasis on Financial Literacy. Many SME owners possess deep industry expertise but lack the "bankability" required for institutional capital placements. X-Venture.US provides high-level venture advisory Through Its Certified Partners and "Capital Placement "to ensure companies are loan-ready.By educating founders on debt-to-equity ratios, EBITDA optimization, and transparent reporting, X-Venture.US moves businesses from "non-performing files" to "institutional-grade opportunities." This "hand-holding" process is essential in a 2026 market where lenders and private equity firms have increased their scrutiny of operational risks.Operational Modernization through Agentic AITo address the needs of a rapidly evolving M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) market, SB Infowaves serves as the technological engine of the partnership. Moving beyond simple automation, the firm integrates Agentic AI—autonomous digital agents capable of planning, reasoning, and executing complex workflows without constant human intervention."We are shifting focus toward the integration of 'Digital Colleagues' within business operations," said Shreya Parasrampuria, Founder and MD of SB Infowaves. "For a business to be truly scalable and attractive to a buyer, it must function independently of the founder. Our Agentic AI systems handle 24/7 lead nurturing, sentiment analysis, and back-office orchestration, effectively de-risking the transition of power for new owners."Under the alliance, SMEs gain access to:Customized Digital Transformation: Transitioning legacy processes to cloud-based SaaS architectures.Vertical-Specific AI Deployment: Tailored solutions for high-stakes sectors including E-commerce, Hospitality, Fintech, and Real Estate.Increased Valuation Multiples: By proving a business is "AI-ready," founders can often secure higher exit multiples compared to traditional manual operations.A Global Marketplace for Capital and TechThe partnership creates a borderless corridor for business transition, with strategic focus points in the United States, India, Kenya, and Dubai. This allows selling founders in the West to tap into global capital pools, while providing international investors with a vetted pipeline of tech-enabled U.S. and global SMEs."In 2026, capital is a commodity, but intelligent infrastructure is a competitive advantage," Kirubi added. "By incorporating SB Infowaves’ AI prowess into our funding ecosystem, we are giving SMEs the tools they need to secure life-changing exits."About SB Infowaves Pvt. Ltd.Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Kolkata’s Sector V tech hub, SB Infowaves is an ISO 27001:2022 certified digital transformation agency. Known as the “startup for startups,” the company specializes in AI/ML solutions, custom software, and scalable mobile/web applications for a global clientele across 14+ countries. With deep expertise in legacy system integration and cloud infrastructure, SB Infowaves delivers secure, cost-effective technology for growth-focused businesses.About X-Venture.USX-Venture.US is a premier U.S.-based business funding placement firm dedicated to unlocking growth for SMEs through strategic capital placements, infrastructure funding, and high-level venture advisory services. Headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, X-Venture specializes in best-in-class "hand-holding," providing the financial Literacy, insights, and education necessary to make businesses loan-ready and highly bankable for global capital deployment.Media Contact: Mr Ratnesh Singh Phone: 754-333-5140 Email: pradipta@sbinfowaves.com USA Website: X-Venture.us

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