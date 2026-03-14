Xentra Transport Expands Same-Day Courier Service Across NYC, Serving Over 500 Businesses in First Year of Operations

We built Xentra to be the courier service NYC businesses can actually count on — same day, every time, with real-time communication from pickup to drop-off.” — Founder, Xentra Transport

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xentra Transport, a same-day courier service operating throughout New York City and the tri-state area, today announced a significant expansion of its delivery operations after completing its first full year of business. The company, which launched in late 2025, has grown to serve more than 500 business clients across NYC, northern New Jersey, and surrounding regions with a fleet of dedicated cargo vans and a network of over 10 professional drivers.

The expansion comes as New York City businesses increasingly seek dependable courier services that can handle time-sensitive deliveries without the delays and uncertainty associated with national parcel carriers. Xentra Transport has positioned itself as the go-to courier service in NYC for industries where speed and reliability are non-negotiable—including law firms, advertising agencies, medical laboratories, dental practices, freight forwarders, and film and television production companies.

Meeting the Demand for Reliable NYC Courier Services

Unlike app-based gig delivery platforms, Xentra Transport operates a professional courier service built specifically for business-to-business logistics in the New York City metropolitan area. The company’s service model is designed around the needs of recurring commercial clients who require consistent, professional handling of sensitive and high-value shipments.

Xentra’s core courier services in NYC include same-day and rush delivery throughout all five boroughs, dedicated route service for businesses with recurring delivery needs, medical specimen and laboratory courier service compliant with chain-of-custody

requirements, freight and pallet delivery for commercial and industrial clients, and door-to-door messenger service for time-critical documents and packages. The company also provides airport cargo pickup and delivery across JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports, serving freight forwarders and logistics companies that need reliable last-mile transport for air shipments arriving in the New York area.

Rapid Growth Fueled by Word-of-Mouth and Organic Reach

Xentra Transport has scaled its operations entirely through organic growth, without paid advertising. The company’s client base has expanded through referrals, search engine visibility, and direct outreach to businesses in need of professional courier services in New York City.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Xentra Transport has secured new recurring delivery contracts with medical facilities, commercial distributors, and logistics companies across the NYC metropolitan area. The company’s revenue trajectory has accelerated month over month, reflecting growing demand for a dependable same-day courier service in an increasingly congestion-impacted city.

“New York City’s new congestion pricing has only made fast, reliable courier service more important for businesses,” added Owusu. “Our drivers know the city. They know the best routes, the loading dock procedures, the security check-in processes at hospitals and office buildings. That’s what separates a professional courier service from a random delivery app.”

Serving NYC, Brooklyn, and the Tri-State Area

Xentra Transport provides courier and delivery services across the full New York City metropolitan area, including all five NYC boroughs, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, Staten Island, northern New Jersey, Long Island, and Westchester County. The company has also expanded to serve dedicated routes between NYC and key regional destinations including Lakewood, NJ; central New Jersey; and the broader tri-state corridor.

Businesses interested in learning more about Xentra Transport’s courier services or requesting a quote for same-day delivery in New York City can visit www.xentratransport.com or call directly to speak with the operations team.



About Xentra Transport

Xentra Transport is a same-day courier service and logistics company based in New York, NY. Founded in 2025, the company provides professional courier, messenger, freight, and delivery services to businesses throughout New York City, New Jersey, and the tri-state area. Xentra Transport specializes in time-critical B2B deliveries for industries including legal, healthcare, advertising, entertainment production, e-commerce, and logistics. For more information, visit xentratransport.com.

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