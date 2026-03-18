Western NY Employment Attorney Launches Advice Series on Protecting Your Livelihood in the Age of AI

Employment Attorney Justin Cordello, Esq. Assembly Bill Making It's Way Through NY Legislature Protecting Your Livelihood in the Age of AI Report

Survival Guide Series Targets AI Impact and “Robot-Bosses” for Rochester and Buffalo Workers.

This series isn't just about the technology; it’s about the hard-nosed legal strategies workers need to survive in a ‘no-cause’ firing, 0 employment state like New York.” — Justin Cordello, Esq.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Employment attorney Justin Cordello today announced the launch of a new, comprehensive advice series designed to help the Western New York workforce navigate the legal challenges posed by artificial intelligence. The inaugural article, "Protecting Your Livelihood in the Age of AI," is now available on the Cordello Law website, serving as a survival guide for employees in Rochester, Buffalo, Finger Lakes Region and the surrounding counties.As major regional initiatives like the Empire AI consortium at the University at Buffalo and the NY SMART I-Corridor signal a pivot toward a high-tech economy , Cordello’s series aims to address the growing anxiety regarding job security and automated displacement.“We are entering an era where ‘robot-bosses’ can influence everything from who gets a resume screened to who gets a pink slip,” said Justin Cordello, Esq. “This series isn't just about the technology; it’s about the hard-nosed legal strategies workers need to survive in "no cause" firing, 0 employment state like New York.”The first article in the series provides an in-depth analysis of the current labor landscape and specific protective measures for employees, including:+ The Legislative Defense: A breakdown of Assembly Bill A9601, which is currently moving through the state legislature to require “meaningful human review” for every AI-driven hiring or firing decision.+ The Union Advantage: Why collective bargaining is the only way to secure a “just cause” standard that prevents sudden algorithmic displacement, citing recent local battles over “algorithmic productivity” in the healthcare sector .+ Negotiation Tactics: Model language for “Technology Transition Agreements,” including 180-day advance notice for automation and guaranteed retraining time .This series comes at a critical time for New York workers. Recent state data reveals a "transparency gap" where, despite nearly 28,300 job cuts since March 2025, not a single New York employer has admitted that automation or AI caused their layoffs on mandatory state filings.“Companies are attributing layoffs to ‘economic reasons’ while privately deploying AI to handle human tasks,” Cordello added. “Workers need to know their rights before they sign away their future for a few weeks of severance.”The first article in the series can be read in full at: https://cordellolaw.com/protecting-western-ny-jobs-ai-guide/ . Subsequent installments will focus on sector-specific advice for healthcare professionals, advanced manufacturing workers, and the next generation of graduates entering the workforce.About Cordello Law PLLC:Based in Rochester, NY, Cordello Law PLLC is dedicated to protecting the rights of employees across Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region. Founded by Justin Cordello, the firm specializes in wrongful termination, severance negotiations, wage & whistleblower claims, and labor law.Media Contact:Justin Cordello, Esq. Cordello Law PLLCPhone: 585-967-7707Email: Justin@cordellolaw.comWebsite: cordellolaw.com

Justin Cordello Esq Employment Attorney

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