A.S.R.INC. Introduces New Energy Saving Technology for Full-Service Restaurant Kitchens / US Patent #11,333,374 B2

Pre-Heats Hot Water 10 F degrees Recovered 1.5 Tons=5.275 KWH

Optimizing Kitchen Comfort: Removing Unwanted heat and Preheating Water Effetely

The Geo-Chiller tm. is new technology saves Energy and provides sum cooling for the Kitchen Workers, needs to be installed and tested, when proven can be installed throughout the USA.” — CEO Bob Biancardi

MERRILLVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Geo-Chiller TM -Cooling and Energy Saving Technology for industrial kitchens/licensing Available

Applied Scientific Research Inc, Announces an energy recovery system, for full-service restaurants and industrial kitchens. Restaurants kitchens produce an extreme amount of heat; several are 100 degrees f ambient air. Knowing that full-service restaurants and industrial kitchens use a lot of hot water, our system can pre-heat the cold-water intake around 10 degrees F degrees, also the air coming out of the heat exchanger, is around 20 degrees F cooler than the ambient air in the kitchen, providing some relief for people in the hot kitchen.

The cold water that feeds the hot water tank is around 50 degrees F. The ground water or city water is 50 degrees F year-round; this as a refrigerant for our system. Thousands of gallons of hot water are used per day. The Geo-Chiller also captures this constant flow and operates a Pelton wheel / Gearbox which powers a fan, with correspondence with the flow of the hot water being used, and removes the hot ambient air from the kitchen into our system.

The diagram will show, the sequence of this operation. There is very a small amount of energy used to recovery 5.275 KWH of wasted energy, the components, are off the shelve, except for the Pelton wheel which runs the fan, no water is wasted. Installation is done by a mechanical contractor, basically a plumbing retrofit, the estimated payback is around two years for a full-service restaurant or an industrial kitchen. The system saves on natural gas or electric cost to operate the hot water tank.

A.S.R. INC. is seeking an investor to finance us so we can build and install this system. Using an engineering firm that uses data loggers and other devices, for an analysis of the Geo-Chiller. TM. Resulting success can consequences to licensing / creating a holding company for our patented system throughout the United States. US Patent #11,333,374 B2 / Patent Pending

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