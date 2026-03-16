Winners Revealed: 14th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards Announcement Special Streams March 22

Fan-voted celebration hosted by Rhett Walker features exclusive performances from Colton Dixon, Britt Nicole, Band Reeves, Josh Bissell, Clark Beckham, and more

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fans have spoken, and it’s time to reveal the winners in the 14th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards NewReleaseToday.com will premiere a special winner announcement broadcast on Sunday, March 22, 2026 at 9PM EST / 8PM CST, streaming exclusively on YouTube at http://YouTube.com/NewReleaseToday . Hosted by Rhett Walker—returning as the first repeat host in the history of the awards—the special will celebrate the songs and artists that defined the past year in Christian music while unveiling the fan-voted winners across all 13 award categories.FIRST LOOK: Winner Announcement Special (Opener)The We Love Christian Music Awards continues to lead as one of the industry’s only fan-driven awards shows across all categories of Christian music. Rather than being decided by a small panel, the winners are chosen directly by Christian music listeners around the world who stream the songs, attend the concerts, and champion their favorite artists every day. Public voting opened earlier this year through WeLoveAwards.com , where fans were also able to explore nominee videos for each category and listen to the official awards playlist available on Spotify and Apple Music before casting their votes.Throughout the broadcast, viewers will discover the winners in all 13 categories including Song of the Year, Country/Roots Song of the Year, Mainstream Impact Award, and more. The Mainstream Impact Award once again recognizes artists of faith, both inside Christian music and in the broader mainstream, who boldly proclaim God’s message and influence culture beyond the traditional boundaries of the genre.The announcement special will also feature exclusive performances from many of this year’s nominees and celebrated artists. Viewers can expect appearances from Colton Dixon, Britt Nicole, Band Reeves, Caleb Hyles, Clark Beckham of NCS Collective, Mary-Clair, and Johnny B of Nineties Worship Night. The event will also include a special performance from Upside Down Kingdoms featuring Kurtis Hoppie, Derek Ryan, Spencer Boliou, and Brianna Grace whose nominated track, “Stars,” also serves as this year’s theme song.Highlighting the future of Christian music, the broadcast will also showcase performances from several nominees in the fan-favorite Next Big Thing category, including SAPHIRE, Psalms Of David, Presence Music, and Josh Bissell.Fans watching the premiere will also have opportunities to win prizes throughout the initial broadcast while celebrating alongside the global Christian music community in the live chat.The main sponsors for the 14th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards include Advancing Native Missions, WieRok Entertainment, and Nashville Christian Songwriters.The 14th Annual We Love Christian Music Awards Announcement Special streams exclusively on YouTube at http://YouTube.com/NewReleaseToday on Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 9PM EST / 8PM CST.###About NewReleaseTodayNewReleaseToday (NRT), launched in August 2002, has become the largest Christian music and media site online, offering the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on faith-based arts and entertainment. From album release dates to exclusive interviews, world premieres, and Christian music news, NRT is the go-to source for what’s new in Christian music. www.NewReleaseToday.com About Advancing Native MissionsANM is a global missions organization delivering the Gospel to those who still need to hear the Good News of Jesus. We’re a little different from the traditional missions organizations you may be familiar with. Instead of sending missionaries to other countries where they have to learn a new language, get used to new ways of living, and make other big adjustments, we support missionaries sharing the Gospel in their own countries. These native missionaries are making a big impact for the kingdom, and you can help. http://www.advancingnativemissions.com About WieRok EntertainmentWieRok Entertainment is a full-service label and creative services hub based in Franklin, TN, dedicated to empowering faith-based artists. Founded by Lance and Tammie Wieland, WieRok offers digital distribution, multimedia production, artist management, and industry-leading events like Writes & Bites to foster collaboration and career growth. Home to WieRok Records, Amplo Records, Wie3 Records and distribution channel WieRise Music, the company continues to expand its impact across music and film, helping artists create meaningful, high-quality content that inspires audiences worldwide. www.WieRok.com About Nashville Christian SongwritersEstablished in 2015 by veteran music industry executive John Chisum to help meet the unique needs of aspiring artists and writers, Nashville Christian Songwriters (NCS) flourishes today as a multifaceted organization with worldwide reach, boasting one of Christian music’s premier training and coaching programs, among other signature services. Comprising a world-class recording studio, podcast suite and versatile event space, NCS is located in the heart of Nashville’s Berry Hill creative district. www.NashvilleChristianSongwriters.com

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