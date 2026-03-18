KADEN & KAI Introduces 'Performance Jewelry', A New Category of Jewelry Made for Movement

Sweet Ivy Choker Necklace in White Verdasil | Verdari Signature Line

Lexington, Massachusetts designer Lisa Cassidy launches KADEN & KAI performance jewelry — bold sculptural designs built for movement and everyday comfort.

When I started KADEN & KAI, I wasn’t trying to invent a new category of jewelry. I wanted to create something people felt special wearing. Over time, it evolved into something entirely its own.” — Lisa R. Cassidy, Founder & Designer

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As athleisure and active lifestyles continue to influence everyday fashion, independent jewelry brand KADEN & KAI is introducing a new category in accessories: performance jewelry.Designed to contour the body, KADEN & KAI performance jewelry combines sculptural design with all-day comfort no matter the activity. The brand’s tagline, “Jewelry Made for Movement,” reflects a new philosophy in accessories: flexible jewelry design for active lifestyles.At the center of this concept is Verdasil . KADEN & KAI jewelry combines two features rarely paired together in the accessories space: visually striking statement jewelry with featherlight comfort. Unlike traditional jewelry made from precious metals, gemstones, waxed thread, or beads, KADEN & KAI pieces are made almost entirely from Verdasil, the brand’s proprietary silicone. The result is jewelry that is soft, flexible, waterproof, sweatproof, hypoallergenic, and ultra-lightweight.Founder Lisa Cassidy saw an opportunity for a performance jewelry category after recognizing a gap in the jewelry market. That insight led Cassidy to develop Verdasil — a high-quality material that was durable, yet soft, visually striking, yet lightweight and versatile enough to accommodate a broad range of jewelry designs.“When I started KADEN & KAI, I wasn’t trying to invent a new category of jewelry,” says Cassidy. “I wanted to create something people felt special wearing — something distinct and different. Over time, it naturally evolved into something entirely its own.”KADEN & KAI is launching three signature lines crafted in black and white Verdasil: Verdari™, Verdalure ™, and Verdacious™.Verdari — Designed for MotionA performance-inspired line of lightweight earrings, chokers, bracelets, and necklaces created for active living. Verdari pieces are comfortable enough to wear while running, practicing yoga, playing pickleball, or moving through busy days.Verdalure — Elevated Everyday StyleA versatile collection that blends graphic design elements with everyday sophistication. These modern pieces pair effortlessly with athleisure, denim, or office attire.Verdacious — Bold by DesignThe brand’s most dramatic collection features visually striking statement earrings and bold chokers designed for evenings out, special occasions, and fashion-forward looks.Verdasil is used to create KADEN & KAI’s full collection of earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and chokers. The pieces can be washed with soap and water, withstand extreme heat, pool chemicals, saltwater environments, and maintain their appearance over time without tarnishing, oxidizing, or discoloring skin.All KADEN & KAI jewelry is designed and crafted in Lexington, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, where the brand’s workshop and studio are based. The jewelry is offered at accessible price points ranging from $28 to $64.The collections are available now at kadenandkai.com.For media inquiries, product samples, or interview requests, please contact:Lisa CassidyFounder, KADEN & KAIlisa@kadenandkai.com781-879-8777About KADEN & KAIKADEN & KAIis a women-owned jewelry brand based in Lexington, Massachusetts. Each piece is handcrafted in the USA using recyclable materials, including Verdasil, the brand’s signature lightweight performance silicone. Known for bold designs and sculptural silhouettes, the brand creates lightweight statement jewelry designed to move with the body.

KADEN & KAI | JEWELRY MADE FOR MOVEMENT

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