Best Blinds & Shutters Launches Redesigned Website to Help Greenville Homeowners Explore Window Treatments
New website simplifies how Upstate homeowners research blinds, shades, shutters, and schedule in-home consultations.
Our goal with the redesigned website was to make exploring window treatments easier for homeowners, offering clear information online and a simple way to request an in-home consultation.”GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best Blinds & Shutters has introduced a newly redesigned website aimed at making it easier for homeowners across Greenville and surrounding Upstate communities to explore custom window treatment options and schedule consultations. The updated platform supports customers throughout Greenville, Simpsonville, Taylors, Greer, and nearby areas, strengthening the company’s commitment to accessible local service.
— Vince Sturkie, owner of Best Blinds & Shutters
The refreshed website was created to provide a clearer starting point for homeowners researching window treatments. Rather than navigating multiple pages or searching for basic details, visitors can now quickly learn about product options, service areas, and consultation availability through a more organized layout. The goal is to help customers move from research to consultation with greater confidence.
Best Blinds & Shutters specializes in custom window treatments designed to suit the way people live in their homes. The company provides blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, and motorized window coverings for residential spaces. By offering products from respected brands such as Graber, Norman Window Fashions, Alta Window Fashions, and Somfy, the company helps homeowners balance natural light, privacy, and interior style through solutions tailored to each room.
The website includes updated product pages, project galleries, and local service area details to help visitors understand the company’s offerings before scheduling a consultation. Customers can review different window treatment styles online and then work with the team in person to evaluate fabrics, finishes, and materials within their own homes.
Best Blinds & Shutters collaborated with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) on the website redesign. WTMP provides digital marketing services for window treatment companies and supported the project through web design, PPC strategy, and lead generation planning.
“This updated website helps present Best Blinds & Shutters’ services in a way that’s clear and easy for homeowners to navigate,” said William Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. “It strengthens their ability to connect with customers who are researching window treatment solutions online.”
The redesigned website is now live and available to homeowners seeking custom window treatments in Greenville and the surrounding Upstate region. To learn more or schedule an in-home consultation, visit https://bestblindsandshutters.com/
Window treatment companies interested in strengthening their online presence and lead generation strategies can learn more about Window Treatment Marketing Pros at https://wtmarketingpros.com.
Vince Sturkie
Best Blinds & Shutters
+1 864-832-9555
email us here
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