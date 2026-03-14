Naka’s Drapery Launches Redesigned Website to Improve Window Treatment Experience Across Maui
The new website makes it easier for homeowners to browse window treatment styles, understand their options, and connect with the Naka’s Drapery team.
Our goal with the new site was to make it easier for people to explore options & take the next step confidently. We wanted the online experience to reflect how we work, helping each home look best.”WAILUKU, HI, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naka’s Drapery announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, created to provide homeowners and businesses across Maui with a clearer, more convenient way to explore custom window treatment solutions. The updated website supports customers throughout Wailuku, Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina, Kapalua, and surrounding communities across Maui, reflecting the company’s continued focus on local service and personalized in-home consultations.
— Bobby Nakamura, owner of Naka's Drapery
The new website was developed to simplify the process of researching and selecting window treatments. Visitors can easily explore product options, learn about services, and schedule consultations with fewer steps. The updated platform also emphasizes helpful guidance and tailored recommendations, allowing customers to better understand which window coverings work best for their homes and lifestyles.
Naka’s Drapery provides custom window treatments for residential properties throughout Maui, offering blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, woven wood shades, and motorized window coverings. As a locally rooted business with decades of experience, the company continues the legacy of the Naka family name by combining craftsmanship, design expertise, and attentive customer service.
The redesigned website features expanded product pages, detailed service area information, and streamlined navigation that helps visitors quickly find the information they need. Customers can learn about different window treatment options online and gain a clearer understanding of what may work best for their home before scheduling an in-home consultation, where fabrics, finishes, and materials can be viewed directly in their space.
Naka’s Drapery partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) to design and launch the new website. WTMP specializes in digital marketing for window treatment businesses and supported the project through web design, search optimization, and lead generation strategy.
“This new website provides Naka’s Drapery with a strong digital platform that supports how they serve Maui homeowners,” said William Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. “It presents their expertise clearly and helps customers connect with their team more easily.”
The new website is now live and available to customers seeking custom window treatments across Maui. To learn more or schedule an in-home consultation, visit www.nakasdrapery.com.
Window treatment businesses interested in improving their online presence and lead generation strategies can learn more about Window Treatment Marketing Pros at https://wtmarketingpros.com.
Bobby Nakamura
Naka's Drapery
+1 8088761615
email us here
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