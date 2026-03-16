AMAX Engineering Unveils AI Factory Solutions Powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 and Announces HostMax AI Hosting

AMAX HostMax™ AI Hosting

AMAX is committed to delivering production-grade AI infrastructure engineered for predictable performance and scalable deployment. ” — Dr Rene Meyer, CTO of AMAX Engineering

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMAX Engineering today announced its next-generation AI Factory solutions engineered on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform, delivering fully integrated AI infrastructure purpose-built for large-scale training, inference, and agentic AI workloads. Designed for enterprise, hyperscale, and research environments, the solution provides exceptional performance density, advanced liquid-cooling integration, and significant power-efficiency gains over previous-generation accelerated platforms.Announcing HostMax AI HostingAMAX also announced HostMax, its dedicated AI-ready hosting platform engineered to support next-generation high-density GPU infrastructure. Purpose-built with advanced power provisioning and liquid-cooling capabilities, HostMax is designed to accommodate the most demanding accelerated compute environments.Aligned with the completion of AMAX’s new data center buildout, HostMax will provide turnkey colocation capacity that enables organizations to rapidly activate newly deployed AI infrastructure without the delays associated with traditional on-premises construction or facility retrofits. By integrating infrastructure design, system engineering, and hosting under a unified strategy, AMAX extends its AI Factory vision beyond hardware delivery to full-stack infrastructure enablement.AI Factory Infrastructure on Vera RubinKey Features of AMAX AI Factory Solutions● Turnkey Systems: AMAX delivers fully integrated AI Factory infrastructure built on the NVIDIA DGX platform architected around DGX Vera Rubin NVL72 systems, ensuring predictable performance and operational consistency under sustained production workloads.● Advanced Custom Integration: Every solution is engineered to address escalating performance density, power delivery, and thermal management requirements. Through deep systems engineering and data center integration expertise, AMAX reduces deployment complexity and accelerates time-to-production for large-scale AI environments.Product Offerings:● DGX Vera Rubin NVL72: Optimized for large model training and distributed workloads.● DGX Rubin NVL8: Designed for agentic AI, inference, and continuous model refinement.● Advanced Scale-Up Networking: High-speed NVIDIA NVLink interconnects and advanced networking capabilities support dense parallelism and high-volume data exchange across nodes.● Scalable Growth: AMAX integrates high-performance networking using NVIDIA ConnectX SuperNICs and NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet as well as NVIDIA BlueField DPUs to support multi-rack expansion, ensuring predictable data flow as scale increases, and accelerated data processing for storage, networking, and cybersecurity.Enhanced Operational Control and ManagementNVIDIA Mission Control provides centralized orchestration and monitoring across DGX clusters, offering unified visibility into compute health, workload state, utilization, and operational events—enabling organizations to optimize resource utilization and scale production workloads efficiently across clusters.Liquid Cooling and Thermal ValidationVera Rubin NVL72 platforms operate at high power density and require precise thermal control for sustained workloads. AMAX delivers liquid-cooled configurations, validated through comprehensive system-level testing to confirm stability under sustained production workloads.Comprehensive Lifecycle Services● System level configuration and workload aligned optimization● Factory assembly, integration, and structured cable implementation● Burn in testing and sustained workload stress validation● Firmware, BIOS, and platform software configuration● Network fabric alignment, tuning, and validation● Rack level integration and pre-deployment planning● Ongoing maintenance, operational support, and capacity planningLifecycle services are included in the delivery process, reducing deployment complexity and ensuring long-term operational consistency as customers expand.Executive Statement“AMAX Engineering is committed to delivering production-grade AI infrastructure engineered for predictable performance and scalable deployment,” said Dr Rene Meyer, CTO of AMAX Engineering. “With our AI Factory solutions architected on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 platform and the establishment of HostMax as our dedicated AI hosting platform, we enable customers to accelerate time-to-deployment while maintaining the power, thermal, and operational discipline required for large-scale AI environments.”Deploy with ConfidenceSecure the infrastructure foundation required for next-generation AI. Engage with AMAX engineering experts to architect and activate your environment. Visit www.amax.com to get started.

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