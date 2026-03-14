Taxsym Opens IRS Certified Acceptance Agent Office in Islamabad for ITIN Access Across Middle East & Asia

Taxsym - IRS Certified Acceptance Agents offers 100% online ITIN applications for non-U.S. entrepreneurs across Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and 30+ countries. No passport mailing, no U.S. visit required. Taxsym.com is officially listed on the IRS.gov website as an IRS Certified Acceptance Agent (CAA), authorized to verify identity documents and certify passports for ITIN applications in Pakistan and Argentina. A U.S. Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) card issued by the IRS. Non-U.S. entrepreneurs need an ITIN to open U.S. bank accounts, form LLCs, file taxes, and access payment platforms like Stripe and PayPal. Taxsym helps applicants across Paki

IRS Certified Acceptance Agent office in Islamabad enables ITIN applications for entrepreneurs across Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and 30+ countries.

Entrepreneurs across Pakistan, the Middle East, and Asia can now get a U.S. ITIN completely Online — no passport mailing, no U.S. visit. 100% approval rate, backed by a full refund guarantee.” — Ain Ali, Founder, Taxsym (Cartzen LLC)

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taxsym - IRS Certified Acceptance Agents ( taxsym.com ), operated by Cartzen LLC, today announced the opening of a new IRS certifying acceptance agent office in Islamabad, Pakistan. The location serves as a regional hub for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and investors across Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Turkey, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the broader Middle East and South Asia regions who need a U.S. Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).This expansion follows the successful launch of Taxsym's first international IRS-certified office in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2025, which serves entrepreneurs throughout Latin America. The Islamabad location marks Taxsym's second global office and its first serving the Middle East and Asia.Why Islamabad: Closing the ITIN Access Gap for the Middle East and AsiaAn ITIN is the mandatory U.S. tax identification number for non-U.S. residents who need to file taxes, open U.S. business bank accounts, register on platforms like Stripe, PayPal, and Amazon FBA, form a U.S. LLC, or invest in U.S. real estate. Without an ITIN, foreign entrepreneurs are locked out of the U.S. financial system entirely.Until now, applicants in the Middle East and South Asia had two options: mail their original passport to the IRS in Austin, Texas - a process that takes 8–14 weeks and risks document loss - or travel to a U.S. embassy. Taxsym's Islamabad office eliminates both barriers through IRS-authorized local document certification.Countries and Regions ServedThe Islamabad office serves applicants from the following countries and regions:South Asia: Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, NepalGulf States (GCC): United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, OmanMiddle East & Central Asia: Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, AzerbaijanEast & Southeast Asia: China, Indonesia,Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, ThailandAfrica: Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and additional countriesHow Taxsym's ITIN Process WorksStep 1 — Apply Online: Clients anywhere in the world initiate their ITIN application through taxsym.com. A dedicated IRS Certified Acceptance Agent reviews eligibility, prepares IRS Form W-7, and ensures all supporting documentation meets federal requirements — entirely online via secure document upload.Step 2 — Remote or Local Document Certification: Taxsym offers flexible identity verification options. Applicants in Pakistan can visit the Islamabad office at 88 Chinar Road, I-10/3, Islamabad 44000 for in-person passport certification. Applicants in UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, and other countries across the region can complete document certification remotely through Taxsym's secure online coordination process — no travel or mailing original passport required.Step 3 — Submission & Tracking: The certified application package is submitted directly to the IRS on the applicant's behalf. Clients receive status updates online throughout processing. IRS processing typically takes 7–11 weeks. Taxsym has maintained a 100% ITIN approval rate across all applications processed through its offices.Full U.S. Business Services for International EntrepreneursBeyond ITIN applications, Taxsym provides a complete ecosystem of U.S. business services for non-residents:ITIN Application & Certification — IRS-authorized document verification through Certified Acceptance Agent offices with a 100% approval track record.U.S.LLC & Corporation Formation — Company registration in Wyoming, New Mexico, Delaware, and all 50 states including operating agreements and registered agent services.EIN (Employer Identification Number) — Federal tax ID acquisition for U.S. business bank accounts and payment processors.U.S. Tax Filing & Compliance — IRS Form 5472, Form 1120, Form 1040-NR preparation, plus FIRPTA withholding support for real estate investors.Bookkeeping & Accounting — Year-round financial tracking and reporting for foreign-owned U.S. businesses.For non-U.S. residents who need a U.S. business address, virtual mailbox, or registered agent, Taxsym's partner service Cloud Residents (cloudresidents.com) provides residential-grade U.S. addresses accepted by banks, payment processors, and state filing agencies.Entrepreneurs can also join the U.S. ITIN & Credit community (skool.com/itin), an independent resource hub where international business owners share strategies for building U.S. credit, opening bank accounts, and navigating the U.S. financial system — all 100% remotely, without ever setting foot in the United States.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is an IRS Certified Acceptance Agent (CAA)?A CAA is authorized by the IRS to verify identity documents and certify passport copies for ITIN applications. This eliminates the need to mail original passports to the IRS. Taxsym is listed on the IRS.gov Acceptance Agent directory for both Pakistan and Argentina.Can I get a U.S. ITIN without filing a tax return?Yes. While the IRS traditionally requires a federal tax return (Form 1040-NR) to be attached to ITIN applications, Taxsym specializes in exception-based ITIN applications that do not require filing a tax return. Qualifying exceptions include opening a U.S. business bank account, forming a U.S. LLC, receiving payments through platforms like Stripe or PayPal, and third-party tax reporting obligations.Can I get a U.S. ITIN from Pakistan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, or the Middle East without visiting the U.S.?Yes. Taxsym offers a fully remote ITIN application process for applicants across Pakistan, the Middle East, South Asia, and East Asia. The entire process — from initial application to document certification to IRS submission - is managed online.Who needs a U.S. ITIN?Any non-U.S. citizen without a Social Security Number who needs to file U.S. taxes, open a U.S. business bank account, receive payments through Stripe or PayPal, operate a U.S. LLC, or invest in U.S. real estate requires an ITIN.Official IRS VerificationTaxsym (operated by Cartzen LLC) is officially listed on the IRS.gov website under the Acceptance Agent Program directory for Pakistan and Argentina.Verification is available directly through irs.gov.Office Locations:Islamabad, Pakistan (NEW): 88 Chinar Road, I-10/3, I-10, Islamabad 44000, Pakistan — Serving Middle East, South Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, and Africa.Buenos Aires, Argentina: Av. Del Libertador 2442, Piso 4, Olivos, Buenos Aires, B1636, Argentina — Serving Latin America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.Albuquerque, New Mexico (U.S. Headquarters): 102 Gold Ave SW, Ste 372, Albuquerque, NM 87102, United StatesMiami, Florida: 3401 N Miami Ave, Ste 230, Miami, FL 33127, United States

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