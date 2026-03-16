Cavallo Point Art Gallery Announces ‘Through The Fog,’ a New Exhibition Exploring the Mystique of San Francisco’s Fog

Within The Fog by Photographer Maria Marriott Whispers of Freedom by Maria Marriott Through The Fog Exhibit at Cavallo Point Art Gallery Gatsby, from Grace Within Shadows by Photographer Maria Marriott Wild horse photographer, Maria Marriott, photographing a herd of wild mustangs.

A multi-artist photographic exploration of San Francisco’s iconic fog, blending atmosphere, history, and imagination through diverse local creative voices.

Fog has always shaped the way we see this place—sometimes obscuring, sometimes revealing. This exhibition embraces that duality.” — Leigh Vogen, Cavallo Point Art Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavallo Point Art Gallery at Cavallo Point Lodge in Sausalito, CA is pleased to announce a new collaborative exhibition running March through August 2026, featuring the evocative wild horse artwork of photographer Maria Marriott alongside works by local photographers Christopher Erin and Todd Pickering. United by the theme of fog—one of the most iconic and enigmatic elements of the San Francisco Bay—the exhibition invites visitors to experience the interplay between landscape, atmosphere, and the unseen forces that shape the region’s identity.At the heart of the exhibition is Marriott’s featured collection, “Within The Fog,” a trio of images from her series of the same name. These works capture a rare and haunting moment in the desert at dawn, where fog transforms the familiar into the mythical as wild horses appear through the fog.As Marriott describes it, the scene unfolds in near‑silence: the land holding its breath, a faint stir within the haze, and then—slowly, deliberately—a single stallion emerges through the dense fog. He is followed eventually by the rest of the wild horse herd as they make their way to the watering hole. The images evoke a sense of reverence and wonder, reminding viewers that in the quietest hours, the world still holds magic.In addition to the centerpiece series, the exhibition will showcase 13 additional images from Marriott’s American Wild Horse and Grace Within Shadows collections. Together, these works highlight her signature ability to portray horses not only as symbols of the American West but as sentient beings whose presence carries emotional and spiritual weight.The setting of Cavallo Point adds a powerful historical dimension to the exhibition. Along the rugged coastline stretching from the Golden Gate to the inland valleys of Paso Robles, wild horses once roamed freely throughout the 18th and 19th centuries. Their silhouettes—often glimpsed through coastal fog—became part of California’s early cultural and ecological story. These mustangs embodied resilience, freedom, and the untamed character of the West, making Cavallo Point Art Gallery a fitting home for Marriott’s work.“We are honored to present an exhibition that not only celebrates artistic vision but also connects deeply to the land and history surrounding Cavallo Point,” said Leigh Vogen, Director of Retail for the Cavallo Point Art Gallery. “Fog has always shaped the way we see this place—sometimes obscuring, sometimes revealing. This exhibition embraces that duality.”The shared exhibition with Erin and Pickering expands the theme through diverse artistic perspectives, each interpreting fog as both a literal and metaphorical force. Visitors will encounter works that explore atmosphere, memory, transformation, and the boundary between the visible and the hidden.An artist’s reception will be held Thursday, April 23, at the Cavallo Point Art Gallery from 5:30 to 7:30pm. RSVP to mercantile@cavallopoint.com.Exhibition Dates: March–August 2026Location: Cavallo Point Art Gallery, Cavallo Point Lodge, Sausalito, CaliforniaAbout Cavallo Point Art Gallery: Located next to the Mercantile at the Cavallo Point Lodge, the Cavallo Point Art Gallery showcases engaging photography and seasonal exhibits by talented local artists - continuing the rich century-old legacy of Sausalito as an artists’ community.About Maria Marriott: Maria Marriott is an award‑winning equine photographer whose work has been featured in international publications and galleries. Known for her emotional depth and refined technique, she is celebrated for her portrayal of the spirit of the wild horses and connection with the American identity. Marriott’s life story, photography, and charitable work are featured in the upcoming OS Films documentary Horses, Unbroken Wild , directed by filmmaker Amy Maki.For more information about the exhibition or Cavallo Point Art Gallery, please contact Leigh Vogen at leigh@cavallopoint.com.For more information about Maria Marriott’s photography and artwork, please contact Maria Marriott at gallery@mariamarriott.com.

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