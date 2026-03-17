Valentine Roofing Wins RCAW Excellence in Roofing Award for Second Consecutive Year

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Award Recognizes Exceptional Craftsmanship on the Roof Replacement of a Historic 1889 Victorian Home in Tacoma, Washington

Protecting a historic property like this requires precision at every stage, and we are incredibly proud of the finished result.” — Steven Heller, CEO of Valentine Roofing

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valentine Roofing announced that it has been honored with the 2026 Excellence in Roofing Award by the Roofing Contractors Association of Washington (RCAW) for the second consecutive year. This recognition highlights Valentine Roofing’s continued commitment to craftsmanship, technical expertise, and preserving the architectural integrity of the homes it serves.

The award-winning project featured the roof replacement on a historic 1889 Victorian home in Tacoma, Washington. The technically demanding installation called for advanced steep-slope roofing expertise and exceptional attention to detail. Working with Valentine Roofing, the homeowner selected Owens Corning Duration shingles in Onyx Black to preserve the home’s original character while adding the long-lasting durability and performance needed for the Pacific Northwest climate.

This remarkable project included a range of complex features, including steep 12/12 slopes, a curved turret, a bisected apron, built-in gutters, and custom metal fabrication. The roof’s intricate geometry required each shingle around the turret to be individually cut and carefully installed by hand to maintain symmetry and preserve the home’s historic Victorian style. Custom fascia cap metal and precisely integrated flashing details allowed the team to protect the home’s architectural lines while improving long-term performance.

“Winning this award for the second year in a row is a tremendous honor for our team,” said Steven Heller, CEO at Valentine Roofing. “This project reflects the level of care, craftsmanship, and coordination our team brings to every home. Protecting a historic property like this requires precision at every stage, and we are incredibly proud of the finished result.”

The ultimate outcome is a roof that not only protects the home for years to come, but also preserves its architectural beauty. The rich contrast of the Onyx Black shingles highlights the home’s ornate trim, steep gables, and distinctive turret, demonstrating how roofing can successfully combine historical preservation with modern performance.

Valentine Roofing’s back-to-back award wins reinforce its reputation as a trusted leader in residential roofing throughout the Puget Sound region. For more information about Valentine Roofing, visit www.valentineroof.com or call (206) 766-3464.

About Valentine Roofing

Valentine Roofing is a premier roofing and home improvement company serving homeowners throughout the Puget Sound area since 2008. Specializing in roof replacements, gutter installation, attic insulation, and exterior cleaning services, Valentine Roofing is dedicated to providing exceptional service and high-quality craftsmanship. Valentine Roofing is proud to deliver the Valentine Experience through seamless communication, meticulous cleanup, and a commitment to going the extra mile for every homeowner.

1st Place RCAW Excellence in Roofing Award - Roof Replacement Project - 1889 Victorian Estate Based in Tacoma, Washington from Valentine Roofing

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