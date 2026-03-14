ITF-USA Announces Master Jade Hwang’s Promotion to 8th Degree Black Belt

ITF-USA Announces Master Jade Hwang’s Promotion to VIII Degree Black Belt

Accomplishment highlights Master Hwang's decades of dedication, leadership and her contributions to the growth of ITF Taekwon-Do in the U.S. and worldwide.

Taekwon-Do has shaped every part of my life. This promotion is deeply meaningful, not just as a personal milestone, but as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with the rank” — Master Jade Hwang

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ITF-USA proudly announces the promotion of Master Jade Hwang to VIII Degree Black Belt, recognizing her decades of dedication to Taekwon-Do, her leadership in athlete development, and her contributions to the growth and excellence of ITF Taekwon-Do in the United States and worldwide.Master Hwang serves as Head Coach of Team USA, where she has played a central role in advancing competitive performance, coaching standards and the culture of discipline and respect that defines ITF-USA. Her promotion reflects a sustained commitment to technical mastery, instruction, and service to the Taekwon-Do community.In addition to her leadership with Team USA, Master Hwang is the creator of KBX PHX , a fitness kickboxing studio in Tempe, AZ, and the KBX Method™, a martial arts-inspired training system rooted in the fundamentals of Taekwon-Do. Her approach to fitness makes these principles accessible through structured movement, mindset development and measurable mastery.“Taekwon-Do has shaped every part of my life - how I train, how I lead and how I serve others,” said Master Hwang. “This promotion is deeply meaningful to me not just as a personal milestone, but as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with the rank: to represent martial arts with integrity, to develop the next generation and to keep raising the standard for what’s possible - especially for women in martial arts.”Master Jason Morris, President of ITF-USA, noted that Master Hwang’s promotion represents both achievement and ongoing responsibility within the Federation.“Master Hwang’s promotion to VIII Degree is a recognition of technical excellence, proven leadership and years of consistent contribution to ITF Taekwon-Do” said Master Morris. “She has demonstrated what it means to uphold the values of Taekwon-Do while building athletes, instructors and community. We are proud to recognize her accomplishments and her continued impact on Team USA and the next generation.”This announcement is issued in recognition of International Women’s Month, honoring women who elevate the standards of martial arts through instruction, competition, mentorship and service.About ITF-USAInternational Taekwon-Do Federation-USA is dedicated to preserving and promoting ITF Taekwon-Do as passed down by Founder General Choi Hong Hi, under the direction of President, Master Jason Morris and certified by Taekwon-Do Pioneer and Grand Master Van Binh.About KBX PHXKBX PHX is a martial arts-inspired workout created by Master Jade Hwang, 8th Degree Black Belt and Head Coach of the ITF-USA National Team. The kickboxing classes are inspired by the KBX Method™ which blends movement, mindset and mastery to build strength, confidence and discipline in a supportive, no-intimidation community.

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