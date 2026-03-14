JP Group Named Exclusive Real Estate Partner of Chicago Fire FC

Leading Chicagoland provider JP Group to support Fire fans, players and staff with real estate services

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following last week’s groundbreaking of its privately-funded stadium at The 78, Chicago Fire FC today announced JP Group as the official realtor of the Club.JP Group represents Chicagoland’s finest properties and, as Chicago Fire FC’s official realtor, will support fans, players and staff with advanced, data-driven technology that has positioned the firm as a leader in the Chicagoland real estate market.“JP Group brings a high level of expertise and innovation to this partnership,” said Goyo Perez, Senior Vice President Corporate Partnerships at Chicago Fire FC. “As we continue building our future home at The 78, we’re proud to align with a firm that understands Chicago at a deep level and shares our commitment to serving fans, players, and staff with excellence.”"Joining forces with the Chicago Fire is a shared mission, as we believe that a world-class football club deserves a world-class real estate partner," said Jeff Padesky , Principal Lead of JP Group. "From navigating the complexities of urban relocation to finding the perfect "Missing Middle" home in the city’s historic corridors, we’re ready to deliver a premier experience for Fire fans and residents as they find homes within this great city.”JP Group utilizes an institutional-grade tech stack, including IBM Watsonx and NVIDIA-accelerated analytics, to provide advanced real estate services for clients. Whether it’s a professional athlete relocating to the city or a family seeking a transit-oriented lifestyle in one of the city’s many neighborhoods, JP Group applies proprietary methodology to ensure every move is a win.Fans will also find JP Group integrated into the matchday experience at Soldier Field, providing insights into the evolving Chicago market and supporting the Chicago Fire Foundation’s work in the community.For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on X (@chicagofire using hashtags #cf97), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), Facebook at @chicagofire, Threads (@chicagofire) and Bluesky (@chicagofire.bsky.social).For more information on JP Group, visit jjprealestate.com, or follow on Facebook (@jeffrey.padesky) Instagram (@jeffpadesky) and YouTube (@jeffreypadesky8260).About Chicago Fire FCThe Chicago Fire Football Club (Chicago Fire FC) is an American professional soccer club that competes in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top U.S. domestic league. Founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire, the Club began play in 1998 as one of the League’s first expansion franchises. The Fire have won six major domestic titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup; the 1998, 2000, 2003, and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups; as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters’ Shield. Chicago Fire FC’s affiliate team, Chicago Fire II, plays in MLS NEXT Pro, a professional league that completes the pro player pathway from MLS NEXT, the youth academy programs, through to MLS. The Chicago Fire Academy currently features five teams ranging from U-13 to U-18. The Club’s charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year and has made significant contributions to enhance the lives of disadvantaged youth throughout Chicagoland, providing over $10 million back to the community. The Fire train at the Endeavor Health Performance Center, a $100M state-of-the-art-facility and play their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.About JP GroupLed by Jeff Padesky, JP Group is a premier Chicagoland real estate entity specializing in "Missing Middle" housing, Transit-Oriented Development, and data-driven acquisition strategies. By filling the "Institutional Vacuum" and focusing on high-growth corridors like the West and South Sides, JP Group is redefining what it means to be a modern real estate company in Chicago. JP Group is a Chicagoland real estate team dedicated to helping buyers, sellers, and investors navigate the market with confidence. With a strong understanding of local communities, market trends, and strategic marketing, our team works to deliver a seamless real estate experience from start to finish. As an official Chicago Fire real estate partner, JP Group is committed to being active within the Chicagoland community while connecting clients with opportunities across the region. Our partnership reflects our passion for supporting local organizations while helping clients find the perfect place to call home. Whether you are purchasing your first home, upgrading, selling a property, or investing in real estate, JP Group provides trusted guidance,

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