Ageless Living Manhattan Features Kelita Hirsch and Soirées CaféDelux Events Crafting Destination Weddings in Europe

A Paris destination wedding planned by Kelita Hirsch and Soirées CaféDelux Events, featured in Ageless Living Manhattan for creating luxury European weddings for American couples. A joyful wedding celebration planned by Kelita Hirsch and Soirées CaféDelux Events, featured in Ageless Living Manhattan for creating unforgettable luxury destination weddings across Europe. Kelita Hirsch of Soirées CaféDelux Events prepares an elegant reception setting for a luxury European destination wedding, featured by Ageless Living Manhattan Magazine. The Ageless Living Manhattan Magazine cover featuring Mariel Hemingway, the issue spotlighting Kelita Hirsch and Soirées CaféDelux Events for luxury European destination weddings. The official Ageless Living Manhattan Magazine logo, representing luxury lifestyle, wellness, culture, and modern longevity in New York City.

Ageless Living Manhattan features Kelita Hirsch and Soirées CaféDelux Events, the planners behind luxury destination weddings across Europe.

Kelita Hirsch brings vision, elegance, and precision to every destination wedding she creates. Her ability to transform European locations into personal celebrations sets her apart.” — Nathalie Botros, Executive Editor

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winter Issue— Ageless Living Manhattan Magazine proudly presents its feature on Kelita Hirsch, founder of Soirées CaféDelux Events, a Switzerland-based planning firm that has become one of Europe’s most respected names in luxury destination weddings. With nearly three decades of experience and hundreds of celebrations across France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, and Switzerland, as well as select destinations in Egypt, Turkey, and Israel, among others, the event company has earned a reputation for transforming complex international logistics into seamless, emotionally rich experiences for couples traveling from the United States to marry in Europe.Soirées CaféDelux Events began with Kelita’s natural talent for bringing people together and turning ideas into refined celebrations. Her early work in Geneva shifted the course of her career when she organized a charity event and secured Prince Albert de Monaco as the guest of honor. The success of that evening revealed her gift for high-level planning and opened the door to what would become her signature expertise in luxury events. From that moment forward, Kelita built her company with precision, warmth, and a deep respect for her couples. Today, she leads a multilingual European team that manages every detail, from venue scouting and design to guest coordination and multi-day itineraries that immerse families in the culture and beauty of their chosen destination.Uncertainty often overshadows the dream of a European wedding for many American couples. Different languages, time zones, legal requirements, vendor communication, and the fear of the unknown can make long-distance planning feel overwhelming. Kelita’s approach eliminates that stress entirely. Her team manages the process on-site, ensuring clarity, cultural understanding, and perfectly synchronized execution.“American couples come to us because they want the beauty of Europe without the stress of navigating a foreign country. When you have someone you trust on the ground, everything becomes seamless,” says founder Kelita Hirsch.Her philosophy is grounded in authenticity and intention. She believes a wedding should reflect the couple’s personality and the essence of the destination, rather than follow trends or templates. She guides her clients toward thoughtful choices, creating celebrations that feel timeless, soulful, and beautifully unique.Her experience speaks for itself. After planning more than five hundred weddings since founding her company, Kelita carries a track record that few in the industry can claim. “I am proud to say that after nearly five hundred weddings, my couples have had zero divorces. I checked. It still surprises me and makes me smile,” she says.A key pillar of her success is her team. Soirées CaféDelux Events includes planners, designers, coordinators, and specialists across Europe who share Kelita’s standards for care, craftsmanship, and calm leadership. Their expertise allows couples to enjoy the beauty of European destinations without worrying about what is happening behind the scenes. Whether organizing a ceremony overlooking Lake Como, a celebration in a French château, or a coastal wedding on the Mediterranean, her team ensures every detail is aligned with the couple’s vision and executed with sophistication.For Ageless Living Manhattan, Kelita represents the kind of leader who elevates the meaning of modern luxury. She embodies excellence without pretense, blending creativity with organization and heart with high-level logistics. Her ability to provide security, trust, and clarity to couples navigating international planning sets her apart in an industry where precision matters as much as artistry.“Kelita Hirsch brings vision, elegance, and remarkable precision to every destination wedding she creates. Her ability to transform European locations into deeply personal celebrations is what sets her apart,” says Executive Editor Nathalie Botros Soirées CaféDelux Events has become a premier choice for American couples seeking European destination weddings, supported by Kelita’s deep understanding of culture, communication, and refined coordination across borders. Her dedication to making the process feel effortless allows couples to enjoy their time abroad with confidence, knowing every detail is managed with precision, clarity, and calm leadership.With a legacy of trust, artistry, and international expertise, Soirées CaféDelux Events continues to set the standard for destination weddings across Europe. Kelita’s approach remains centered on care, clarity, and the belief that beauty lies not only in the setting but also in the experience itself.About Kelita Hirsch and Soirées CaféDelux EventsFounded by Kelita Hirsch, Soirées CaféDelux Events is a Switzerland-based luxury event and production agency specializing in full-service planning for destination weddings and milestone celebrations. The agency creates refined, culturally immersive events across Europe and select international locations, offering couples seamless access to exceptional venues and elevated experiences. Known for its bespoke design concepts, seamless coordination, and exceptional client care, Soirées CaféDelux Events brings precision, artistry, and calm leadership to every celebration.About Ageless Living Manhattan MagazineAgeless Living Manhattan is a luxury wellness and lifestyle publication dedicated to conscious living, elevated beauty, innovation, and modern well-being across Los Angeles and New York City. With more than 2.6 million global subscribers, the magazine features expert interviews, product spotlights, and profiles on brands that blend purpose with performance.Media ContactAgeless Living Manhattan Magazineinfo@agelesslivingmagazines.com

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