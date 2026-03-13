Live with Grace Animal Hospital Announces Ribbon Cutting Ceremony in Port St. Lucie

Live with Grace Animal Hospital

Live with Grace Animal Hospital Celebrates Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Our goal is to create an environment where pets feel safe and families feel supported. We are excited to become part of the business community and serve the pets and families who call this area home.” — Dr. Kelly Rew

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live with Grace Animal Hospital will host an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 23 at 11:00 a.m. at its new facility located at 12457 SW Community Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.The ceremony will formally introduce Live with Grace Animal Hospital to the local business and civic community and mark the opening of a new veterinary hospital dedicated to providing compassionate, low-stress care for pets and their families. The event will bring together local business leaders, elected officials, Chamber of Commerce representatives, and community partners to celebrate the addition of a new locally owned veterinary practice serving the rapidly growing Tradition and Port St. Lucie communities.Live with Grace Animal Hospital is built on the principle that veterinary medicine should prioritize both medical excellence and the emotional well-being of pets and their people. The hospital is designed to follow Fear Free principles, focusing on minimizing stress and anxiety during veterinary visits through thoughtful facility design, handling techniques, and patient-centered care.Dr. Kelly Rew, founder of Live with Grace Animal Hospital, created the hospital to provide a different veterinary experience for the community.“Our goal is to create an environment where pets feel safe and families feel supported,” said Dr. Rew. “We are excited to become part of the Port St. Lucie business community and serve the pets and families who call this area home.”The April 23 ribbon cutting ceremony is intended as a business and civic event and will include remarks from hospital leadership and local officials, followed by light refreshments and an opportunity for attendees to tour the facility.A separate community open house will be announced at a later date to welcome pet owners and families to experience the hospital.Local business owners, community leaders, and elected officials are invited to attend.Event DetailsRibbon Cutting CeremonyLive with Grace Animal HospitalThursday, April 2311:00 a.m.12457 SW Community BlvdPort St. Lucie, FL 34987About Live with Grace Animal HospitalLive with Grace Animal Hospital is a locally owned veterinary hospital located in Port St. Lucie, Florida, serving the Tradition and surrounding communities. The hospital is dedicated to providing compassionate veterinary care through a Fear Freeapproach that prioritizes the comfort and emotional well-being of pets while delivering high-quality medical services.Media ContactLive with Grace Animal HospitalPhone: 772-236-3369Email: Staff@LWGvet.com

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