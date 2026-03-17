Wilbanks Partners Celebrates Women's History Month & International Women's Day 2026

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George Wilbanks comments on the importance of women in executive leadership and in the boardroom.

Clear evidence shows that [business growth has been even more pronounced in the 21st Century as women play more important roles in executive leadership and the boardroom” — George Wilbanks

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrating Women's History Month, George Wilbanks reflects on women's progress and contributions to American history and the U.S. economy, from the 19th Amendment, buttressing the labor force through World War II, and continuing to enrich many fields and industries. He makes the case that business profitability grows with more complete integration of women in every aspect of business and argues for continuing support of gender parity, equity, and inclusion. Wilbanks remarks, "Clear evidence shows that [business growth has been even more pronounced in the 21st Century as women play more important roles in executive leadership and the boardroom."

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