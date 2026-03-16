After a Decade Designing 100+ Arizona Hospitality Hotspots, Iconic Phoenix Firm Expands

Pictured: House of Form studio. House of Form has a new look, branded and built entirely in house (Credit: House of Form).

CRE Design Firm House of Form Bolsters Branding Services, Dons New Look and Deepens Focus on Luxury Restaurants, Hotels

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After a decade of shaping some of Arizona’s most recognizable restaurants, cafes and social destinations, Phoenix-based hospitality design studio House of Form is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a strategic rebrand and sharpened focus on luxury hospitality and integrated brand design.Founded in 2016 by Dala Al-Fuwaires, House of Form began as a one-person studio and has grown into a 12-person team specializing in hospitality interiors, concept development and brand strategy. Since inception, the firm has completed more than 100 projects across Arizona, including 50-plus bars and restaurants among the likes of CALA Scottsdale, Liberty Market in Gilbert, George & Gather in Chandler, Wren House Brewing Company’s Paradise Valley location, Laymoon Café in Tempe and Harumi Sushi in Phoenix.“Over the last ten years, we’ve had the privilege of helping visionary operators bring their concepts to life,” said founder and creative director Dala Al-Fuwaires. “What we’ve learned is that the most successful hospitality spaces are the ones where brand, story and environment are developed together in harmony. Now we are doubling down on that philosophy while continuing to turn sophisticated, sensory and luxurious hospitality ideas into reality in Arizona and beyond.”Expanding its branding branch under the firm’s new in-house brand director, House of Form will now integrate strategy, visual identity and storytelling directly into the design process. The shift formalizes a service the studio began offering last year after seeing strong results from projects where brand and physical space were developed in tandem.While the firm will continue working across the hospitality spectrum in select service, lifestyle and boutique concepts, House of Form is intentionally expanding into luxury hospitality, pursuing projects aligned with high-end hotel and resort destinations.Further investments are being made toward their in-house design collection of globally sourced furnishings, vintage artifacts and custom pieces. The resource allows designers to layer distinctive materials and rare objects into projects, creating environments that feel deeply curated and difficult to replicate.Projects currently in development include Kuza, CALA Paradise Valley, Magdalena in Goodyear and EMERSA, an observatory-inspired, immersive cocktail bar tucked away in Buckeye’s Verrado Marketplace.Upcoming projects include a restaurant concept within The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Tucson, as well as the restaurant and hotel at The Arizona Inn, an iconic Tucson location dating back to 1929 that sits on the National Register of Historic Places.House of Form is also designing the residential portion of the Life Time Living development at Paradise Valley Mall and collaborating on a second location for Greenwood Brewing, one of the few female-owned breweries in Arizona, set to open in Chandler.For more information, visit houseofform.com or connect with the hospitality design and branding firm via Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube and Spotify.ABOUT HOUSE OF FORMHouse of Form is a concept-heavy interior design and branding studio based in Phoenix, Arizona, with projects around the world. We are committed to using only one crucial element as inspiration—you. Whether a restaurant, bar, hotel, retail space, or office, every space we artfully design is a physical representation of your favorite travels, cherished memories, and what makes you, you. House of Form seeks to design that which does not already exist—to create and be inspired by life’s simplest pleasures. Our mission revolves around crafting an accessible form of luxury, and an intangible vibe that's ethereal and elusive, all achieved through the medium of impeccable interior design. It's our belief that transformative design possesses the power to change lives, and this belief is intertwined in everything we do. www.houseofform.com

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