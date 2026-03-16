Ageless Living Manhattan Spotlights Concierge Therapist Tania Martell for Her Signature Lymphatic Technique

Concierge lymphatic therapist Tania Martell prepares for an in-home wellness session in Manhattan, bringing her signature lymphatic drainage and sculpting technique to New York’s luxury wellness clients. Manual lymphatic drainage treatment performed by concierge therapist Tania Martell, showcasing her signature sculpting technique designed to support detoxification, circulation, and body contouring. QR code linking to Tania Martell Massage Therapy, New York concierge lymphatic drainage specialist known for signature sculpting treatments and luxury in-home wellness services. The Ageless Living Manhattan magazine cover featuring Mariel Hemingway, the issue that spotlights concierge lymphatic therapist Tania Martell and New York’s evolving luxury wellness scene. The Ageless Living Manhattan magazine logo, representing the luxury wellness and lifestyle publication that featured concierge lymphatic therapist Tania Martell in its Manhattan launch issue.

Ageless Living Manhattan spotlights concierge therapist Tania Martell for her signature lymphatic drainage technique and influence in New York wellness.

Tania represents everything Ageless Living stands for. She is intentional, highly trained, and genuinely committed to the well-being of her clients.” — Nathalie Botros, Executive Editor

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ageless Living Manhattan , the newest luxury wellness and lifestyle publication expanding from the established Los Angeles edition, has released its premiere Manhattan issue featuring concierge massage therapist Tania Martell . Known for her distinctive combination of scientific training and intuitive sculpting expertise, Tania was selected for her innovative approach to lymphatic therapy and her growing influence within New York’s high-demand home wellness industry.Ageless Living Manhattan celebrates individuals who shape modern wellbeing with intention and integrity. For the first Manhattan edition, the editors sought professionals whose work reflects expertise, purpose, and innovation. Tania stood out for her commitment to evidence-based practice and for the care she brings to every session. Her ability to merge lymphatic drainage with sculpting techniques has positioned her as a trusted practitioner among clients seeking both visible results and deeper wellness benefits.Tania’s background includes rigorous certifications from the Academy of Lymphatic Studies and the Norton School of Lymphatic Therapy, two respected institutions in the field of manual lymphatic drainage and post-operative recovery. She advanced her craft by training with leading sculpting practitioners, including Flavia Lanini and Renata Franca, which allowed her to integrate various methodologies into a signature style that balances aesthetic refinement with therapeutic precision.Her feature in Ageless Living Manhattan highlights not only her technique but also her philosophy. Tania believes wellness begins with understanding the body at a deeper level. “It is not just about beauty. It is about health, prevention, and feeling good in your skin. My goal is always to help the body reset so clients can leave feeling lighter and more connected to themselves.”This approach resonates with clients who want more than a traditional massage and seek long-term benefits rather than quick fixes.Beyond her skilled technique, Tania’s concierge model has set her apart in a city where convenience, personalization, and experience matter. She brings a full spa experience directly into her clients' homes, featuring organic linens, curated oils, customized blends, and carefully selected tools that support detoxification, circulation, and overall balance. Each session is tailored based on the client's goals, lifestyle, and physical needs. Her emphasis on intention and detail has built her a loyal following that values both her expertise and her thoughtful, calming presence.Executive Editor Nathalie Botros explains the decision to spotlight Tania in the launch issue. “Tania represents everything Ageless Living stands for. She is intentional, highly trained, and genuinely committed to the well-being of her clients. Her method brings together science, skill, and a level of care that is rare in this industry. Featuring her in our first Manhattan issue felt like the perfect way to set the standard.”Tania’s growing presence in Manhattan reflects the increasing demand for wellness experiences that combine convenience, luxury, and clinical understanding. Her sessions support recovery, detoxification, and healthy aging, and her focus on education continues to shape her future plans. She intends to train other therapists in her method, emphasizing both technique and the scientific foundation behind it.Her feature in Ageless Living Manhattan marks an important milestone in her career and reinforces the magazine's mission to showcase experts and innovators who elevate modern wellness and inspire conscious living.About Tania MartellTania Martell is a New York-based concierge massage therapist specializing in Manual Lymphatic Drainage, Brazilian sculpting techniques, and post-operative recovery. Her signature methods combine science-backed training with personalized in-home care. Tania holds certifications from the Academy of Lymphatic Studies and the Norton School of Lymphatic Therapy.Website: www.taniamartell.com About Ageless Living Manhattan MagazineAgeless Living Manhattan is a luxury wellness and lifestyle publication dedicated to conscious living, elevated beauty, innovation, and modern well-being across Los Angeles and New York City. As the newest city edition in the Ageless Living Magazines and with more than 2.6 million subscribers, the magazine features expert interviews, product spotlights, and profiles on brands that blend purpose with performance.For editorial inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact: Ageless Living Manhattan MagazineAttn: Editorial DepartmentEmail: info@agelesslivingmagazines.comPhone: 818 561 0170Website: www.AgelessLivingMagazine.com

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