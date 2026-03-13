Statement from Councilmember Evan Glass on the County Executive’s Proposed Budget

MARYLAND, March 13 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 13, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass

Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass made the following statement today after County Executive Marc Elrich released his Fiscal Year 2027 Recommended Operating Budget:

“Montgomery County residents are facing a real affordability crisis. Housing costs are rising, utility bills are skyrocketing, and thousands of our neighbors are unemployed or worried about their job security because of the Trump Administration.

“The budget proposed by the County Executive does little to ease the burden families are feeling, and I remain deeply skeptical of the proposed tax increases. A 6.1 percent property tax increase and a 3.3 percent income tax rate would place an even heavier burden on residents who are already stretched thin.

“My focus throughout this budget process will be to prioritize our social safety net — including public health and safety, housing, and education. That means making the most of the resources we have by supporting our workforce, reducing duplication, and streamlining government so it works better for residents.

“There will be many tough conversations and difficult decisions ahead. I’m also watching our colleagues in Annapolis as they work to close a $1.5 billion state budget gap, mindful of the impact those decisions could have here in Montgomery County.

“My commitment throughout this process is to ensure every voice is heard, every concern is considered, and that we emerge with a budget that leaves Montgomery County stronger than before.”

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