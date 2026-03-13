Dayton Law Firm, Attorney Michael Wright, Champions Victims of Injustice, Highlighting Major Data Breach Case

The law firm of Attorney Michael Wright, a leading Ohio personal injury practice, reaffirms its commitment to fighting for victims' rights across the state.

"Our mission is to give a voice to the voiceless and to ensure that justice is accessible to everyone, not just the powerful.” — Michael L. Wright

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dayton-based law firm of Attorney Michael Wright , a leading Ohio personal injury practice, today reaffirms its commitment to fighting for the rights of individuals who have been injured or wronged, having recovered over half a billion dollars for victims across the state. The firm is currently highlighting its investigation into the significant Kettering Health Network data breach that occurred in March 2025, potentially compromising the sensitive personal and medical information of countless patients.Founded on the principle that the legal system should serve the people, Attorney Michael Wright has built a legacy of holding powerful corporations and institutions accountable. The firm’s aggressive litigation and skilled negotiation tactics have consistently delivered substantial results for clients facing the consequences of negligence, malpractice, and wrongful acts. Their practice areas include wrongful death, vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, and personal injury."Our mission is to give a voice to the voiceless and to ensure that justice is accessible to everyone, not just the powerful," said Michael L. Wright, the firm's Managing Partner. "The Kettering Health Network data breach is a prime example of how individuals can be harmed by the actions of large organizations. We are dedicated to helping those affected understand their rights and pursue the compensation they deserve for any damages incurred."Attorney Michael Wright operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients do not pay any attorney fees unless a successful verdict or settlement is secured. This approach removes financial barriers for victims seeking justice and aligns the firm's success with the success of its clients.The firm boasts a team of dedicated legal professionals, including Managing Partner Michael L. Wright, who holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Doctorate of Jurisprudence; Attorney Robert Gresham, who focuses on medical malpractice; and Attorney Kesha Q. Brooks, a passionate advocate for underserved populations.About Attorney Michael Wright:Attorney Michael Wright is a premier personal injury law firm based in Dayton, Ohio . With a focus on catastrophic injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and other personal injury claims, the firm has recovered over half a billion dollars for clients. They are dedicated to providing aggressive, client-focused representation to ensure justice for the injured and wronged. For more information, visit attorneymichaelwright.com.

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