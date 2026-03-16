Fab Foundation expands investment in STEM education across the U.S

Educators from the Washington D.C. area participate in a Fab Lab training session to learn how to use digital technologies in support of STEM education.

Support from Aramco broadens the Fab Foundation reach in Washington D.C. area

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fab Foundation is supporting K-12 STEM education by providing its Fab-in-a-Box kits for sites across the Washington D.C area. These mobile low-cost, high impact, digital fabrication kits, generously funded by energy company Aramco, provide access to rapidly evolving technology and applications including digital design, 3D printing, and computer programming essential to the future workforce.The mobile units are currently available in the following DC-area locations:Columbia Heights Education Campus (CHEC)District of Columbia Public Library (DCPL)McKinley Technology High SchoolNational Building MuseumAdditionally, with Aramco’s support the Fab Foundation rolled out a personalized professional development program designed by the organization’s education outreach team for the group of educators who will then integrate the new technology into their curricula.Fab-in-a-Box is an all-in-one, mobile solution for hands-on digital fabrication education, built to suit a wide variety of learning environments. Featuring a laser cutter, 3D printer, vinyl cutter, electronics kits, materials, and an integrated computer with design software, each unit has the core capabilities of a professional-grade digital fabrication workshop—in a single, portable package.With the custom-curricular activities provided by the Fab Foundation, the group of D.C. educators using Fab-in-a-Box will be ready to put their students on a path to pursue their career interests in technology and advanced manufacturing. Historically, these tools have been prohibitively expensive and inaccessible to most students and educators.Adding Fab-in-a-Box to the learning environment gives students a chance to acquire valuable skills at a young age that will help spark their interest in STEM careers. This new initiative also opens doors to collaboration and networking for students and educators. In joining the Fab Lab Network, they become part of a dynamic, worldwide community of makers and innovators who share ideas, collaborate across disciplines, and grow together.The Fab in a Box units are now operational at all participating locations, bringing hands-on digital fabrication tools directly into classrooms and community spaces. The public is invited to see the units in action on April 18 from 1 to 3 p.m., during a STEAM Saturday at the National Building Museum, where the Fab Foundation will showcase live demonstrations and hands-on activities. The event is free to the public. Pre-registration is available but not required to attend.With its U.S. headquarters located in Houston, and offices in Detroit and Washington, D.C., Aramco is proud to support STEM education initiatives in its operating regions.Fab-In-A-Box is powered by seed funding from the Center for Bits and Atoms at MIT and TheDassault Systèmes SolidWorks.About Fab Foundation The Fab Foundation is a US-based nonprofit founded in 2009, spun out of MIT’s Center for Bits & Atoms. Its mission is to democratize access to digital fabrication tools, knowledge, and resources—empowering people around the world to learn, innovate, and create. Today, the Fab Foundation supports a global network of nearly 3,000 digital fabrication laboratories (Fab Labs) in over 160 countries, fostering grassroots innovation and community resilience.

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