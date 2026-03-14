Ageless Living, Manhattan Magazine Features Toka Salon Madison, A Beauty Destination Redefining Luxury in New York City

Inside Toka Salon Madison, where modern luxury meets precision hair artistry—an elevated beauty destination redefining the salon experience on Madison Avenue in New York City. At Toka Salon Madison, partner Huseyin “John” Kaygisiz delivers precision hair artistry and personalized styling, defining the luxury salon experience on Madison Avenue in New York City. Founder Nuri Yurt of Toka Salon Madison perfects a client’s look, showcasing the precision styling and luxury beauty experience that defines this Madison Avenue salon in New York City. Mariel Hemingway graces the cover of Ageless Living Manhattan, celebrating legacy, wellness, and modern luxury in New York City’s premier lifestyle and beauty magazine. Ageless Living Manhattan logo, representing New York City’s luxury lifestyle magazine dedicated to beauty, wellness, longevity, and elevated living.

Luxury salon Toka Madison on Madison Avenue blends advanced hair artistry, VIP privacy, and global expertise, redefining the modern beauty experience in NYC.

Toka Salon brings a rare combination of mastery, privacy, and refinement to Madison Avenue. Their approach aligns perfectly with the elevated lifestyle philosophy behind Ageless Living Manhattan.” — Nathalie Botros, Executive Editor

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY, December 2025 Ageless Living Manhattan Magazine announces its feature on Toka Salon Madison, a premier beauty destination that delivers high-level craftsmanship, privacy, and modern well-being in the center of New York City. As the newest city edition under the Ageless Living Magazines umbrella, Ageless Living Manhattan highlights leaders in luxury wellness, elevated beauty, and conscious living. Toka Salon Madison represents each of these principles with sophistication and intention.Located on the fifth and sixth floors of 601 Madison Avenue, Toka Madison is designed as a quiet retreat above the city's pace. The space blends pure-white interiors, quilted leather chairs, warm wood elements, and intimate lighting to create an atmosphere that feels both calming and refined. Guests leave the noise of Madison Avenue behind the moment the elevator doors open. The result is an environment that feels exclusive without being intimidating and luxurious without losing authenticity.Toka Salon was founded in 1997 by stylist Nuri Yurt and his wife and business partner, Teresa. The brand began in Georgetown with a philosophy rooted in connection, collaboration, and intentional craftsmanship. Today, Toka spans three locations across Washington, Virginia, and New York, with its Madison Avenue salon standing as the flagship for clients seeking exceptional technique delivered with sincere hospitality.Inside Toka Madison, the guest experience reflects the salon’s belief that luxury should feel personal. Stylists greet clients warmly, learn their needs, and assess their hair with precision and care. The team works collaboratively, often consulting with one another to ensure each guest leaves with a look that feels natural, flattering, and tailored to their lifestyle. The approach is grounded in the idea that confidence starts with feeling seen, understood, and well cared for.“At Toka, we shape every detail around the client. We never say no unless it is impossible. Luxury begins with service, and we honor that in every appointment,” says founder Nuri Yurt.The services at Toka Madison span advanced haircutting, dry-cut techniques, balayage, corrective color, precision shaping, Japanese straightening, keratin treatments, and head spa therapies. Many stylists bring decades of global experience, with more than thirty nationalities represented across the brand. This diversity influences technique, artistry, and the team's intuitive approach to different hair textures and styles. Most stylists previously owned salons or led teams, which contributes to the high-level expertise that Toka’s clients value.“We work like an orchestra. Each stylist brings their own expertise, but the real magic is what we create together for our guests,” says Huseyin “John” Kaygisiz, partner and co-founder of Toka New York.The salon includes a dedicated VIP room for clients who require privacy, whether for personal, cultural, or professional reasons. Signature services such as Japanese straightening and keratin treatments are performed in specialized rooms to ensure comfort and discretion. Toka Madison also features a terrace where guests can step outside, pause, and reset between services, adding a rare sense of calm in the middle of Manhattan.Product selection is equally intentional. Toka Madison carries exclusive international lines, including Noir Stockholm, a Swedish brand known for vegan, plant-based formulas and minimalist, performance-driven results, and Milbon, a Japanese line that uses silk-derived technology to strengthen and repair hair from within. Both collections are available only through Toka Madison in the New York region. The brand is also developing its own haircare line formulated to address multiple needs in one product and designed to simplify the luxury haircare routine.For Ageless Living Manhattan, featuring Toka Salon Madison in its debut issue, reflects the magazine’s commitment to businesses that elevate everyday living through mastery, intention, and meaningful client relationships.“Toka Salon brings a rare combination of mastery, privacy, and refinement to Madison Avenue. Their approach aligns perfectly with the elevated lifestyle philosophy behind Ageless Living Manhattan,” says Executive Editor Nathalie Botros The feature introduces readers to the story behind Toka’s multicultural team, its approach to luxury without pretense, and the thoughtful design elements that make the salon feel like one of New York’s best-kept beauty secrets. It also explores the brand’s commitment to creating a space where clients can slow down, feel cared for, and leave looking and feeling renewed.About Toka SalonToka Salon is a luxury salon group founded by stylist Nuri Yurt and his wife and business partner, Teresa. With locations in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., Great Falls, Virginia, and Madison Avenue in New York City, the brand is known for its multicultural team, advanced techniques, and client-centered philosophy. The salon provides both traditional haircutting and its advanced signature dry cut technique, along with coloring, specialized treatments such as Japanese straightening and keratin services, as well as makeup, advanced brow services including microblading, and nail care. Toka Madison also carries exclusive international product lines, including Noir Stockholm and Milbon, chosen for their high-performance formulas and long-term hair health benefits.Toka Salon Madison AvenueAddress: 601 Madison Avenue, Fifth and Sixth FloorsNew York, NYWebsite: https://www.tokasalon.com/nyc About Ageless Living Manhattan MagazineAgeless Living Manhattan is a luxury wellness and lifestyle publication dedicated to conscious living, elevated beauty, innovation, and modern well-being across Los Angeles and New York City. With more than 2.6 million global subscribers, the magazine features expert interviews, product spotlights, and profiles on brands that blend purpose with performance.Media Contact Ageless Living Manhattan Magazineinfo@agelesslivingmagazines.com

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