AMSYS Strengthens Strategic Alliances, Driving Next-Generation Smart City Solutions at NVIDIA GTC 2026

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DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DALLAS, TX — AMSYS , a leading technology integrator delivering AI-driven infrastructure and smart city solutions, today announced its participation at NVIDIA GTC 2026 , taking place March 16–19 in San Jose, CA. The company will highlight major strategic partnerships, cutting-edge AI deployments, and its expanding role in powering next-generation municipal operations.AMSYS will attend GTC 2026 as a Platinum Partner with Lenovo and a Preferred Partner with NVIDIA, underscoring its commitment to delivering high-performance AI infrastructure and intelligent edge solutions. Through its collaboration partners, AMSYS is architecting scalable, secure AI ecosystems that combine advanced NVIDIA GPU accelerated computing, Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA, and edge AI deployments to support real-time analytics and operational intelligence across municipalities and enterprises.“Our collaboration with leading companies positions AMSYS at the forefront of applied AI innovation,” shares President of Global AI Strategy Lead at AMSYS, John Rohrer. “Together, we are enabling cities and enterprises to deploy AI at scale - securely, efficiently, and with measurable impact.”AMSYS is actively working with leaders in AI and validated ISVs to deploy comprehensive smart city frameworks that integrate AI-powered video analytics, real-time operational dashboards, edge-to-core AI infrastructure, and hybrid cloud and sovereign AI architectures. These solutions empower municipalities to enhance public safety, optimize infrastructure, improve traffic and mobility management, and deliver elevated citizen experiences.As part of its continued growth, AMSYS also announced collaboration with the City of Frisco to establish a new Enterprise Briefing Center inside the City's open innovation hub, Origin. The center, along with strategic partners, will serve as a live innovation hub, offering immersive demonstrations of operational dashboards, AI-driven video analytics, and digital twin environments.This momentum reflects the rapid amplification of AMSYS’ AI platform strategy, and advanced data warehousing and intelligence layer. The company has expanded its ecosystem of strategic technology partners to deliver a comprehensive, interoperable smart city framework, including: True North providing digital twin technology, aka APOLLO, that displays 3D-interactive operational city intelligence that integrates tech assets into a unified command interface, enabling city officials to monitor, analyze, and act in real time with NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization (VSS); and Ipsotek offering scenario-based video analytics AI agents and AI powered city camera solutions for monitoring, detection, situational awareness, and urban planning, also using NVIDIA Metropolis VSS. By integrating these technologies into a unified AI-driven architecture, AMSYS enables cities to move from reactive operations to predictive, data-driven decision-making.Meet the Team at GTC 2026AMSYS invites municipal leaders, enterprise CIOs, and technology partners to connect with the team at NVIDIA GTC 2026, March 16–19. Reach out to schedule meetings or see live demos with AMSYS executives. To connect with the team during GTC, stop by the Lenovo Booth #431 for demos or request a meeting onsite.*Explore more and take the Smart Cities Readiness Assessment to evaluate your city’s readiness: https://amsys-innovative-solutions-44081066.hubspotpagebuilder.com/amsys-the-collective-gtc2026 About AMSYS Innovative SolutionsAMSYS Innovative Solutions is a leading global technology solutions provider focused on delivering cutting-edge products and services to a variety of industries. With a deep commitment to innovation and excellence, the company develops solutions that enable businesses to optimize operations, improve customer experience, and drive growth. For more information on AMSYS Innovative Solutions, please visit https://amsysis.com

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