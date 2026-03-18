Advanced Cleaning Service Highlights Professional Area Rug Cleaning Services for Specialty Rugs

Advanced Cleaning Service Cookeville TN

Area rugs can be some of the most valuable and delicate pieces in a home, our goal is to provide a cleaning process that protects the rug while delivering the deep clean our customers expect.” — Kristy Herr, Advanced Cleaning Service CEO

COOKEVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Cleaning Service is highlighting its professional area rug cleaning services, offering specialized care for delicate and valuable rugs including silk, wool, and other specialty materials.Unlike many carpet cleaners that outsource rug work or clean rugs in-home, Advanced Cleaning Service performs all rug cleaning in-house, allowing technicians to carefully control every step of the process. This ensures specialty rugs receive the proper cleaning techniques required to protect delicate fibers while restoring their appearance.With over 40 years of cleaning experience, the company has developed expertise in handling high-end and specialty rugs that require more careful treatment than standard carpet cleaning.To make the process easier for homeowners, Advanced Cleaning Service also offers convenient pickup and delivery, allowing customers to have their rugs professionally cleaned without the hassle of transporting them.Advanced Cleaning Service backs its work with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, reinforcing the company’s commitment to quality and customer care.Homeowners in Cookeville and surrounding communities looking to restore and protect their rugs can learn more about the company’s professional rug cleaning services by contacting Advanced Cleaning Service directly.About Advanced Cleaning ServiceAdvanced Cleaning Service is a professional cleaning company serving Cookeville and surrounding areas. The company specializes in area rug cleaning, including silk, wool, and specialty rugs. All rug cleaning is performed in-house, and the company offers pickup and delivery services along with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.In addition to area rug cleaning, Advanced Cleaning Service also provides carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, tile cleaning, power washing, and water damage restoration. The company also offers professional floor care services such as luxury vinyl tile and other hard-surface floor cleaning for both residential and commercial properties.For More Info Contact us at: (800) 773-7769

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