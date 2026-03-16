Atmosera and Hikru Combine to Form a Unified Microsoft‑Native Solution Platform Across the Americas

Atmosera Logo

This combination reflects our strategy to build a Microsoft-focused platform capable of supporting enterprise clients across their entire modernization journey” — Jon Thomsen, Atmosera CEO

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmosera today announced the completion of a strategic transaction bringing Hikru, a Costa Rica–based technology services firm, into the Atmosera organization. The combination expands Atmosera’s engineering capabilities and regional presence while reinforcing the company’s strategy of building a unified Microsoft-focused platform serving enterprise clients across the Americas.

Hikru will become part of Atmosera’s global delivery organization, adding highly skilled engineering talent and strengthening the company’s ability to support enterprise modernization initiatives across Azure, data and AI platforms, software engineering, and managed Azure and managed Cybersecurity operations.

“This combination reflects our strategy to build a Microsoft-focused platform capable of supporting enterprise clients across their entire modernization journey,” said Jon Thomsen, CEO of Atmosera. “Hikru has built an exceptional engineering culture and delivery reputation with brand-name organizations in the United States and Latin America. Bringing our teams together expands our ability to serve clients at a greater scale while preserving the quality and trust both organizations have built.”

Atmosera is recognized as one of Microsoft’s most trusted solution partners, helping organizations modernize, secure, and operate critical technology platforms. The company supports enterprise clients across the full lifecycle of technology transformation—from cloud architecture and platform engineering to advanced data platforms, AI enablement, security operations, and enterprise-grade managed Azure environments. The expanded platform further strengthens Atmosera’s ability to help enterprise clients accelerate adoption of Microsoft Azure and related data, AI, and security technologies across complex environments.

By combining with Hikru, Atmosera adds significant engineering depth across Latin America—from the Southern Cone to Mexico and the Caribbean—while strengthening alignment with Microsoft’s Americas operating model. Costa Rica, where Hikru is headquartered, serves as a major technology hub for Microsoft and the broader enterprise technology ecosystem across the region.

“This combination creates new opportunities for our people and our clients,” said Rodolfo Zamora, CEO of Hikru. “Atmosera shares our commitment to engineering excellence, strong client relationships, and long-term partnership. Together we can bring greater scale and capability to the solutions our teams deliver.”

For enterprise clients, the combination creates a single partner capable of supporting modernization end-to-end—from architecture and engineering through advanced data platforms, AI, security, and enterprise-grade managed cloud operations. By bringing together strong engineering talent across North and Latin America, Atmosera expands its ability to support complex Microsoft cloud initiatives for organizations operating across the region.

The combined organization will continue serving Hikru’s clients with the same teams and delivery model they work with today, while expanding access to Atmosera’s broader capabilities across cloud modernization, data and AI platforms, cybersecurity, and managed cloud operations.

From a strategic perspective, the combination strengthens Atmosera’s position within Microsoft’s global partner ecosystem and deepens its alignment with Microsoft’s field engagement model, enabling closer collaboration with Microsoft teams supporting enterprise customers across the Americas.

“Our goal is simple,” Thomsen added. “To build a durable platform that helps organizations modernize with confidence—combining strong engineering, disciplined operations, deep Microsoft alignment, and a team known for being both capable and easy to work with.”

________________________________________

About Atmosera

Atmosera is an Enterprise Modernization Partner headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The company helps organizations across North and Latin America modernize, secure, and operate their most important technology platforms through a combination of technical professional services, integrated engineering, and enterprise-grade managed cloud and cybersecurity operations.

Atmosera is a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP and holds multiple Microsoft Specializations across Azure infrastructure, security, data and AI, and application innovation. The company is also a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), a Microsoft Fabric Featured Partner, and a Microsoft Verified Managed XDR provider.

Atmosera’s focus is clear – to create value for clients from modern technology and human expertise.

About Hikru

Hikru is a technology professional services firm specializing in software engineering, artificial intelligence, and modern application development. Headquartered in Costa Rica, with engineering talent distributed across multiple countries in Latin America, Hikru helps organizations design, build, and operate modern digital solutions that power business innovation and growth.

The company is known for its strong engineering culture, AI-first mindset, and ability to deliver high-quality software solutions across cloud-native platforms, data and AI systems, and enterprise application modernization. Hikru’s teams work closely with clients to solve complex technical challenges, combining deep technical expertise with a collaborative, partnership-oriented approach.

With a reputation for disciplined delivery and exceptional engineering talent, Hikru supports enterprise organizations across North and Latin America seeking to accelerate innovation through modern software and intelligent systems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.