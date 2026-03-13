WONTECH USA ARRIVES AT AAD 2026 WITH LIVE DEMOS, EXCLUSIVE DINNER AND AN OLIGIO X GIVEAWAY

Korean Aesthetic Device Leader Brings WAVE to Denver on March 28 - Dermatologists Given Hands-On Access to Oligio X and a Chance to Win the Device MSRP $85,000

AAD is the most important stage in American dermatology, and WONTECH USA is arriving with the technology, the clinical evidence and the momentum to make a lasting impression.” — Jason Kim, General Manager, WONTECH USA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WONTECH USA, the U.S. commercial division of WONTECH Co., Ltd. (Co-CEOs Reno Kim and Jung-Hyun Kim; KOSDAQ: 336570), a South Korean global leader in energy-based aesthetic medical devices, today announced its participation in the 84th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD 2026), March 27-31, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. WONTECH USA will exhibit at Booth #2645, hosting live device demonstrations and the inaugural U.S. activation of its new global educational brand, W.A.V.E. (Wontech Academy: Vision & Education).

Oligio X on the Exhibit Floor

Throughout the conference, WONTECH USA will offer live demonstrations of the Oligio X, the only device on the market combining monopolar radiofrequency energy with the proprietary GXG dual-mode treatment protocol. The platform delivers precisely calibrated RF energy to deep dermal and subdermal tissue, producing visible skin tightening and lifting without surgery or downtime. The exhibit will also feature WONTECH's full U.S. portfolio, including the Picocare Majesty, PicoAlex, Sandro Dual, V-Laser and Pastelle Pro. Physicians may register in advance for a private one-on-one demonstration.

WAVE in Denver 2026: Inaugural U.S. Signature Event - Register Now

On the evening of Saturday, March 28, 2026, WONTECH USA will host WAVE in Denver 2026, an event for dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic practitioners and key opinion leaders. The evening will feature clinical case presentations, peer-to-peer discussions on the latest advances in radiofrequency and energy-based aesthetics, and an exclusive Oligio X showcase. Denver marks the first U.S. chapter of WAVE, which launches globally at WAVE GLOBAL in Seoul on March 21, 2026.

Featured Speakers

** E. Victor Ross, MD - Director, Laser & Cosmetic Dermatology Center, Scripps Clinic, San Diego. Former president of ASLMS and author of more than 100 scientific publications on laser dermatology.

** Dr. Sharif Currimbhoy, MD - Board-certified dermatologist, Denton Dermatology. Trained at UT Southwestern Medical Center with expertise in pigmentary disorders and more than 20 published articles.

** Dr. Thomas Adrian, MD - Medical Director, Center for Laser Surgery, Washington, D.C. Fellowship-trained in cosmetic lasers, associate editor of Lasers in Surgery and Medicine, and fellow of the ASDS and ASLMS.

** Dr. Sergio Gaitan, MD - Medical Director, Certified Cosmetics Miami. Pioneer of Laser Microneedling and one of the most innovative aesthetic practitioners in the country.

Oligio X Device Giveaway

All registered WAVE in Denver 2026 attendees will be entered to win a complete Oligio X monopolar radiofrequency system, with an MSRP of $85,000. The winner will be announced during the evening program and must be present to claim the prize. Attendees must be registered by March 28, 2026, to be eligible. The device will be transferred directly to the winner's licensed practice or facility. No cash or alternative substitution is available. WONTECH USA reserves the right to verify licensure and eligibility prior to transfer. Void where prohibited by law.*

Quotes

"AAD is the most important stage in American dermatology, and WONTECH USA is arriving with the technology, the clinical evidence and the momentum to make a lasting impression. WAVE in Denver is not simply a dinner. It is the beginning of a long-term conversation between WONTECH and the American aesthetic community." - Jason Kim, General Manager, WONTECH USA

"From live Oligio X demonstrations on the exhibit floor to an exclusive evening under the WAVE brand, we are here to make an impact that extends far beyond the conference. Giving away an Oligio X is our way of saying we are fully committed to this market." - Greg Bonnifield, Sales Director, WONTECH USA

About WONTECH USA

WONTECH USA is the U.S. commercial division of WONTECH Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ: 336570), a South Korean aesthetic medical device company founded in 1999. With more than 25 years of R&D and a portfolio deployed across 80-plus countries, WONTECH combines Korean engineering excellence with a deep commitment to clinical outcomes and practitioner education. For more information, visit wontech-usa.com.

*Eligibility is limited to licensed medical professionals - One Oligio X will be given away during the WAVE event. Must be present to win.

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